  1. Realting.com
  2. Turquía
  3. Luxury complex of furnished villas at 400 meters from the sea, close to the center of Bodrum, Turkey

Luxury complex of furnished villas at 400 meters from the sea, close to the center of Bodrum, Turkey

Goeltuerkbuekue, Turquía
de
€1,59M
;
20
Descripción Descripción
Opciones Opciones
Apartamentos Apartamentos
Dirección Dirección
Medios de comunicación Medios de comunicación
Noticias Noticias

Sobre el complejo

Ofrecemos villas cómodas y funcionales con jardines y piscinas.

Instalaciones y equipos en la casa
  • Electrodomésticos de cocina incorporados (vitrocerámica, horno, campana, nevera, lavavajillas)
  • Duravit artículos sanitarios
  • Chimenea
  • Puerta de acero
  • Ventanas corredizas de aluminio con persianas eléctricas y mosquiteras
  • Generador
  • Tanque de agua
  • Daikin aire acondicionado
  • "Sistema "hogar inteligente"
Ubicación e infraestructura cercana

La propiedad está situada en una zona verde, cerca de las ruinas de la antigua Caria.

  • Centro de Bodrum - 15 minutos
  • Centro de Yalikavak - 12 minutos
  • Aeropuerto de Bodrum - 35 minutos
  • Mar - 400 metros
  • Marina - 400 metros
Localización de la nueva construcción
Goeltuerkbuekue, Turquía

Calculadora hipotecaria

Tipo de interés, %
Plazo del préstamo, años
Coste de la propiedad
Pago inicial, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Atención Ha cambiado el parámetro del coste de la vivienda a {{ differentPrice }}%. Esto afecta a la pertinencia de calcular los pagos mensuales de la propiedad actual. Devuélvelo
Tipo de interés
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Tipo de interés
Importe del préstamo
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Importe del préstamo
Fecha límite
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("año", "años") }}
Fecha límite
Pago mensual
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Pago mensual
Complejos similares
Complejo residencial Apartments under construction in Mahmutlar
Mahmutlar, Turquía
de
€123,000
Complejo residencial Novye kvartiry v horoshey lokacii - rayon Bagdzhylar
Avanos, Turquía
de
€190,500
Barrio residencial Mahmutlar One Bedroom Furnished Apartment
Mahmutlar, Turquía
de
€136,000
Complejo residencial Oba Begonia Garden
Alanya, Turquía
de
€185,000
Complejo residencial Residential complex with swimming pool and fitness centre, next to Aydos Forest, Sanjaktepe, Istanbul, Turkey
Pasakoey, Turquía
de
€398,398
Está viendo
Luxury complex of furnished villas at 400 meters from the sea, close to the center of Bodrum, Turkey
Goeltuerkbuekue, Turquía
de
€1,59M
Pregunte lo que quiera
Deje su consulta
¡Gracias! Su solicitud ha sido aceptada.
Tengo interés en la propiedad de su anuncio. Deseo más información sobre el inmueble. ¿Cuales las condiciones de compra para extranjeros? Me gustaría visitar un apartamento/casa. Me gustaría que me informaran del precio total (incluidos impuestos, gastos de agencia, etc.). ¿Es posible comprar a crédito/hipoteca?
Volver a Volver a Dejar una solicitud Dejar una solicitud
Otros complejos
Complejo residencial EMERALD GOLD
Complejo residencial EMERALD GOLD
Mersin, Turquía
de
€69,000
Área 48 m²
1 propiedad 1
Ríndete a: 2024
Agencia: DDA Real Estate
Bienes raíces extranjeros desde 40,000 $. CONSULTA GRATUITA. AYUDA PARA RECIBIR EL ESTATUS DE RESIDENTE. ¡Le ayudaremos a elegir un objeto GRATIS, organizar un trato seguro con el desarrollador! - bienes inmuebles exclusivos; - asistencia en la organización de la mudanza; - ingresos anuales de inversión de hasta el 20%; - garantía financiera de ingresos; - protección legal de la transacción; - consulta gratuita; más de 200 oficinas en la Federación de Rusia, los Emiratos Árabes Unidos, Turquía y otros países. ¡seleccione bienes raíces para su presupuesto y deseos! EMERALD GOLD es un nuevo complejo residencial de élite con su propia infraestructura, ubicado en la popular ciudad turística de Mersin, a 500 metros del mar. Muy cerca se encuentra toda la infraestructura urbana necesaria: cafeterías, restaurantes, bares, tiendas, centros comerciales, hospitales, farmacias, parques, bancos y paradas de transporte público. Infraestructura: - Piscina al aire libre - Parque infantil - Estacionamiento - Área de recreación con cenadores Distancias: - Mar y playa: 500 m - Aeropuerto: 35 km. - Distancia al centro de Mersin: 5 km. ¡Llámenos o escríbanos, cuéntenos todo sobre los proyectos más rentables de bienes raíces extranjeros!
Complejo residencial Stroyaschiesya apartamenty v zhivopisnom rayone Beylikdyuzyu Stambul
Complejo residencial Stroyaschiesya apartamenty v zhivopisnom rayone Beylikdyuzyu Stambul
Avanos, Turquía
de
€215,000
Ríndete a: 2023
Desarrollador: Stay Property
We offer you new apartments in Istanbul – Beilikyu district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 5 + 2. The area of the apartment is from 100 to 310 square meters. The largest city in Turkey on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and Black, and Europe, and Asia, is divided by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities in the world. Istanbul is a city of prospects, a cradle of history, majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions, so buying a new apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. The property is flat, depending on the areas. Near the sea are low houses, luxury villas. In sleeping areas there is a lot of high-rise construction, skyscrapers. Investments in Istanbul real estate will bring you good capital gains and high rental incomes, in the city there is a constant flow of foreigners, students, tourists, secured Turkish citizens from other regions.
Complejo residencial Residence with a swimming pool and a tennis court, Istanbul, Turkey
Complejo residencial Residence with a swimming pool and a tennis court, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turquía
de
€281,055
Agencia: TRANIO
Las características de la residencia y la piscina al aire libre, un estacionamiento, un sistema de seguridad, un bar en la azotea, canchas de tenis y baloncesto, un parque infantil. Ubicación e infraestructura cercana El establecimiento se encuentra cerca de hospitales, escuelas, paradas de autobús y estaciones de metro.
Realting.com
Ir