New residence with a swimming pool near a highway, Istanbul, Turkey

Un proyecto residencial ultra afilado en Buyukhasbahce, una de las zonas más elitistas de Alanya, lejos del bullicio de la ciudad, frente al magnífico castillo y el paisaje marino..
Nuestro proyecto consta de dos bloques e incluye 18 apartamentos - apartamentos 1 + 1.2 + 1.3 + 1- dúplex.
Al comprar un apartamento en nuestro proyecto, tiene la oportunidad de vivir en los apartamentos más bellos, modernos y lujosos.
El proyecto tiene características que no difieren de un hotel de 5 estrellas. Un sistema especial de aislamiento externo e interno compara nuestro proyecto favorablemente con la mayoría de estos..Tal aislamiento no solo retiene el silencio, sino que también protege el calor en invierno y fresco en verano.
La infraestructura social del complejo incluye:
jardín encantador cuidadosamente diseñado, piscina al aire libre, equipamiento deportivo para jardines, camelias y zona de barbacoa, sistema de kaier las 24 horas y sistema de seguridad alrededor del complejo, gimnasio / gimnasio, sauna, baño de vapor, sala de relajación, parque infantil, estacionamientos.
Característica de apartamentos;
apartamentos 1 + 1 con una superficie de 46 a 48 m2 y constará de 12 dec.
apartamentos 2 + 1 con una superficie de 70 m2 y constará de 2 apartamentos.
apartamentos 3 + 1 con una superficie de 132-172 m2 4 apartamentos.
Por qué esta propiedad؟
Se encuentra dentro de un área vital y central en el corazón de las vibrantes actividades comerciales y económicas de la ciudad.
El proyecto se encuentra dentro de un área con una infraestructura sofisticada a lo largo de la carretera Bassin Express.
Está al lado de una red de transporte vital que lo conecta con todas las áreas de la ciudad.
Es una oportunidad de inversión dentro del área de Guneshli con un alto rendimiento de ganancias - y una garantía de alquiler.
Las escrituras de títulos están listas para la entrega, adecuadas para las condiciones para obtener la ciudadanía turca.
Stay Property offers new apartments in the Muratpasha - Antalya area.The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1+1, 2+1, 3+1. Apartment area from 40 to 111 m2. Distance to the sea 5 km. Muratpasha is a popular district of Antalya, which consists of 56 neighbourhoods. At least 500,000 people live here. The Russian embassy and airport of Antalya are located in this area. Most of the Muratpasha coast is rocky and picturesque beaches. Some descents to the water are equipped with wooden decks and stairs for swimming.However, within the area is the pride of Antalya and the center of attraction of tourists from all over the world - Lara Beach beach. The Turkish name of Lara beach sounds like «Altynkum», which in translation means «gold sand». The clean sea and Lara beach are rightly assigned the Blue flag of quality, making it the most popular beach in Antalya. Not the entire beach is open for public access: many private beach clubs have a fenced area and offer a range of services for an additional fee.The ancient city of Kaleichi is a special attraction of the area. The first residential settlements of the old city date back to the fourth century before our era. It is here that you can see the course of history with your own eyes and walk along the streets of one of the oldest settlements of ancient Anatolia. Walking through Kaleichi, you will get into a real temporary tunnel and join the eras of the Romans, the Seljuks and the Ottomans. Many tourists come to Muratpasha to see the Duden Falls. The turbulent natural flow of water is thrown into the sea from a height of 40-45 meters and gives visitors cool even in the hot summer days.3 The largest shopping mall of Antalya are located in this area. In addition, Muratpasha has opened: a state hospital, an archaeological museum, a sports complex with free circles and sections, public and private schools, a Russian school, kindergartens, schools of fine arts and music. The development of the transport network and the convenient location of the area allows you to quickly reach any location in Antalya. Muratpasha is one of the most prestigious and expensive areas of Antalya. The first line of houses in this area has inspiring views of the mountains and seascapes. Convenience of location, proximity of the airport, developed infrastructure of the area, the most popular beach in Antalya and the Blue flag of quality give the property of the area maximum rental potential and attractiveness in terms of purchasing investment real estate. Real estate in Muratpasha is suitable for profitable investments, creating a source of passive income and year-round living. To clarify the details, write to us in chat, order a call or leave a request. We will be glad to help you!