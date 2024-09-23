Complejo residencial Furnished 1+1 apartment in the prestigious Oba Sol Garden complex.

This 60 sq m one-bedroom apartment (1+1) features newly furnished and equipped appliances and is located on the 4th floor of the luxury Oba Sol Garden complex.

Layout:

Kitchen-Living Room

1 Bedroom

1 Bathroom with Underfloor Heating

1 Balcony

Spacious Entrance Hall

Oba Sol Garden is a new residential complex with all amenities, located in the developed Oba district of Alanya, surrounded by all necessary amenities and just 850 meters from the sea and beaches.

Nearby are kindergartens, schools and lyceums, a new hospital, a pharmacy, a farmers' market, shops and supermarkets, cafes and restaurants, football and basketball courts, and a spacious promenade.

Oba Sol Garden consists of 5 residential blocks with 64 apartments of varying layouts, from 1+1 apartments to 4+1 penthouses.

Completion date: delivered

Infrastructure:

Landscaped grounds

Landscaped garden

Outdoor swimming pool

Water slides

Sunbathing and relaxation area with lounge chairs

Elevators

Gym

Indoor swimming pool

Jacuzzi

Sauna

Turkish bath

Massage room

Café

Game room

Children's playground

Backup generator

24/7 security and video surveillance

For more information about this project, please call or email us.