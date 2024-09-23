  1. Realting.com
  2. Turquía
  3. Complejo residencial Two apartments 2+1 and 1+1 in a hotel complex.

Complejo residencial Two apartments 2+1 and 1+1 in a hotel complex.

Doktor Ali Demir Caddesi, Turquía
de
$450,000
BTC
5.3526604
ETH
280.5558172
USDT
444 908.0276238
* El precio es referencial
según el tipo de cambio. 16/4/25
;
10 1
Dejar una solicitud
ID: 32878
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
In CRM: 1094
ID del nuevo edificio en la web de la empresa
Última actualización: 15/11/25

Localización

Mostrar en el mapa

Características del objeto

Detalles de la propiedad

  • Clase
    Clase
    Clase de negocios
  • Año de construcción
    Año de construcción
    2025
  • Opciones de acabado
    Opciones de acabado
    Con acabado

Detalles del interior

Detalles de seguridad:

  • Seguridad

Detalles del exterior

Características de aparcamiento:

  • Aparcamientos

Detalles del exterior:

  • Piscina
  • Gimnasio
  • Área vallada
  • Ascensor

Además

  • Empresa de gestión
  • Tour online
  • Concesión de un permiso de residencia
  • Concesión de ciudadanía
  • Transacción remota

Sobre el complejo

✅ Buyback guarantee + 10% of the purchase price after 3 years.
✅ Guaranteed rental income of 7% per annum - from USD 31,500 per year.

✅ Rental Pool for 7 years is a profit-sharing system of 40%/60% (40% to the investor | 60% to the management company).

✅ Managed by Ascott Hotels & Serviced Apartments

This condition is initially specified in the purchase agreement and is an integral part of the contract.
This means you will not lose your investment under any circumstances, and your income is guaranteed.

✅ Apartments are fully furnished!
✅ Two apartments (2+1 and 1+1) are available for sale for Turkish citizenship for USD 450,000.

The complex is located at the intersection of three districts: Küçükçekmece, Bahçelievler, and Bakırköy, in the Basın Ekspres business district. It is a 5-minute drive from the E5 and TEM metrobus lines.

The complex comprises two interconnected blocks, spread over 29,962 m² of land, 17 floors, including underground parking, offering 167 apartments with various layouts from 1+1 to 3+1, and sizes from 81 m² to 234 m², as well as 7 commercial spaces.

The central location is an excellent incentive for investors to invest in this project, given the high rents and the high demand for the sector.

The area boasts a well-developed urban infrastructure and the presence of public and private educational institutions.

Completion date: December 2025.

Infrastructure:

  • Sauna and Hammam
  • Indoor swimming pool
  • Fitness room
  • Playgrounds
  • Walking area with a green garden
  • Covered parking
  • Comfortable landscaped grounds
  • 24/7 video surveillance

For more detailed information about this project, please call or email us.

Localización en el mapa

Doktor Ali Demir Caddesi, Turquía
Educación
Cuidado de la salud
Tiendas de comestibles
Alimentación
Finanzas
Ocio

Reseña en vídeo de complejo residencial Two apartments 2+1 and 1+1 in a hotel complex.

Calculadora hipotecaria

Tipo de interés, %
Plazo del préstamo, años
Coste de la propiedad
Pago inicial, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Atención Ha cambiado el parámetro del coste de la vivienda a {{ differentPrice }}%. Esto afecta a la pertinencia de calcular los pagos mensuales de la propiedad actual. Devuélvelo
Tipo de interés
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Tipo de interés
Importe del préstamo
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Importe del préstamo
Fecha límite
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("año", "años") }}
Fecha límite
Pago mensual
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Pago mensual
Complejos similares
Complejo residencial Luxury apartments in Gokturk area.
Eyupsultan, Turquía
de
$460,000
Edificio de apartamentos Pisos con vistas panorámicas en un proyecto en Antalya
Kepez, Turquía
de
$597,249
Barrio residencial Bodrum Residence
Didim, Turquía
de
$800,136
Edificio de apartamentos Apartamentos en un Complejo Cerca de la Playa en Alanya
Muratpasa, Turquía
de
$318,707
Complejo residencial The Project in İstanbul-Eyüp
Sariyer, Turquía
de
$226,527
Está viendo
Complejo residencial Two apartments 2+1 and 1+1 in a hotel complex.
Doktor Ali Demir Caddesi, Turquía
de
$450,000
Pregunte lo que quiera
Deje su consulta
¡Gracias! Su solicitud ha sido aceptada
Tengo interés en la propiedad de su anuncio. Deseo más información sobre el inmueble. ¿Cuales las condiciones de compra para extranjeros? Me gustaría visitar un apartamento/casa. Me gustaría que me informaran del precio total (incluidos impuestos, gastos de agencia, etc.). ¿Es posible comprar a crédito/hipoteca?
Volver a Dejar una solicitud
Otros complejos
Edificio de apartamentos Pisos en Residencia con Vistas al Mar en İzmir Konak
Edificio de apartamentos Pisos en Residencia con Vistas al Mar en İzmir Konak
Edificio de apartamentos Pisos en Residencia con Vistas al Mar en İzmir Konak
Edificio de apartamentos Pisos en Residencia con Vistas al Mar en İzmir Konak
Edificio de apartamentos Pisos en Residencia con Vistas al Mar en İzmir Konak
Mostrar todo Edificio de apartamentos Pisos en Residencia con Vistas al Mar en İzmir Konak
Edificio de apartamentos Pisos en Residencia con Vistas al Mar en İzmir Konak
Konak, Turquía
de
$827,101
Año de construcción 2026
Número de plantas 32
Apartamentos en un Edificio Residencial en İzmir Konak cerca del Metro y del Mar Konak es conocido como el centro financiero de Esmirna por su intensa actividad comercial y su céntrica ubicación. Situado en el centro de Esmirna, Turquía; Konak ofrece medios de fácil acceso a cualquier punto …
Agencia
TEKCE Real Estate
Dejar una solicitud
Complejo residencial Furnished apartment 2+1 in 5* SPA complex Konak Premium.
Complejo residencial Furnished apartment 2+1 in 5* SPA complex Konak Premium.
Complejo residencial Furnished apartment 2+1 in 5* SPA complex Konak Premium.
Complejo residencial Furnished apartment 2+1 in 5* SPA complex Konak Premium.
Complejo residencial Furnished apartment 2+1 in 5* SPA complex Konak Premium.
Mostrar todo Complejo residencial Furnished apartment 2+1 in 5* SPA complex Konak Premium.
Complejo residencial Furnished apartment 2+1 in 5* SPA complex Konak Premium.
Kargicak, Turquía
de
$310,167
Opciones de acabado Con acabado
El vídeo del apartamento será enviado bajo petición.Apartamento amueblado con dos dormitorios (2 + 1) 120 m2 en la tercera planta, equipado con muebles y electrodomésticos en el complejo de más alto nivel Konak Premium con la infraestructura de un hotel de cinco estrellas en la primera costa…
Agencia
Smart Home
Dejar una solicitud
Edificio de apartamentos Istanbul Kagithane Apartment Complex
Edificio de apartamentos Istanbul Kagithane Apartment Complex
Edificio de apartamentos Istanbul Kagithane Apartment Complex
Edificio de apartamentos Istanbul Kagithane Apartment Complex
Edificio de apartamentos Istanbul Kagithane Apartment Complex
Mostrar todo Edificio de apartamentos Istanbul Kagithane Apartment Complex
Edificio de apartamentos Istanbul Kagithane Apartment Complex
Kagithane, Turquía
de
$129,076
Por qué esta propiedad؟ Pequeños apartamentos en Estambul en venta con planes de pago fáciles. Adyacente a una de las calles comerciales más famosas de Estambul. Una ubicación central cerca de los principales centros de transporte de la ciudad. Adecuado para aquellos que buscan una residenc…
Agencia
Binaa Investment
Dejar una solicitud
Realting.com
Ir
Últimas noticias en Turquía
¿Cómo le está yendo al mercado inmobiliario turco? Análisis de REALTING
23.09.2024
¿Cómo le está yendo al mercado inmobiliario turco? Análisis de REALTING
Empieza la venta de apartamentos a precios asequibles en el complejo residencial Arcadia Beach en la costa de Alanya
24.09.2020
Empieza la venta de apartamentos a precios asequibles en el complejo residencial Arcadia Beach en la costa de Alanya
«La pandemia nos ha abierto nuevas oportunidades». Entrevista con la jefa del departamento de ventas de la empresa turca NSM Real Estate
17.09.2020
«La pandemia nos ha abierto nuevas oportunidades». Entrevista con la jefa del departamento de ventas de la empresa turca NSM Real Estate
Mostrar todas las publicaciones