  1. Realting.com
  2. Turquía
  3. Alanya
  4. Complejo residencial Designer apartment 2+1 in the Smart of Cleopatra 4 complex, 150 meters from the sea.

Complejo residencial Designer apartment 2+1 in the Smart of Cleopatra 4 complex, 150 meters from the sea.

Alanya, Turquía
de
$238,888
BTC
2.8415309
ETH
148.9367839
USDT
236 185.3387975
* El precio es referencial
según el tipo de cambio. 16/4/25
;
13
Dejar una solicitud
ID: 32685
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
In CRM: 1131
ID del nuevo edificio en la web de la empresa
Última actualización: 21/10/25

Localización

Mostrar en el mapa
  • País
    Turquía
  • Región / estado
    Región del Mediterráneo
  • Ciudad
    Alanya

Características del objeto

Detalles de la propiedad

  • Clase
    Clase
    Clase Premium
  • Opciones de acabado
    Opciones de acabado
    Con acabado

Detalles del interior

Detalles de seguridad:

  • Seguridad

Detalles del exterior

Características de aparcamiento:

  • Aparcamientos

Detalles del exterior:

  • Piscina
  • Gimnasio
  • Área vallada
  • Ascensor

Además

  • Tour online
  • Concesión de un permiso de residencia
  • Transacción remota

Sobre el complejo

Two-bedroom apartments (2+1), 85 m², designer-renovated and furnished, in the Smart of Cleopatra complex.

Smart of Cleopatra is a luxury residential complex with all amenities, located in the heart of Alanya, just 150 meters from Cleopatra Beach.

All the city center's amenities are within walking distance: shops and shopping centers, supermarkets, cafes, restaurants, pharmacies, bus stops, parks, the promenade, beaches, historical tourist sites, hospitals, schools, etc.

Amenities:

  • Swimming pool and relaxation area
  • Sauna and showers
  • Mini-lobby and elevator
  • Generator
  • Two exercise bikes

For more information about this project, please call or email us.

Localización en el mapa

Alanya, Turquía
Educación
Cuidado de la salud

Calculadora hipotecaria

Tipo de interés, %
Plazo del préstamo, años
Coste de la propiedad
Pago inicial, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Atención Ha cambiado el parámetro del coste de la vivienda a {{ differentPrice }}%. Esto afecta a la pertinencia de calcular los pagos mensuales de la propiedad actual. Devuélvelo
Tipo de interés
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Tipo de interés
Importe del préstamo
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Importe del préstamo
Fecha límite
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("año", "años") }}
Fecha límite
Pago mensual
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Pago mensual
Complejos similares
Complejo residencial New residence with swimming pools, a conference room and a private beach close to the airport, Alanya, Turkey
Muratpasa, Turquía
de
$332,095
Complejo residencial Residence with swimming pools, sports grounds and around-the-clock security close to the airport, Istanbul, Turkey
Pendik, Turquía
de
$164,148
Complejo residencial New high-rise residence with swimming pools and green areas at 720 meters from the sea, Izmir, Turkey
Konak, Turquía
de
$510,915
Complejo residencial RIO
Elvanli, Turquía
de
$41,605
Edificio de apartamentos Apartamentos Frente al Mar con Vistas Panorámicas al Mar en Mersin
Erdemli, Turquía
de
$164,464
Está viendo
Complejo residencial Designer apartment 2+1 in the Smart of Cleopatra 4 complex, 150 meters from the sea.
Alanya, Turquía
de
$238,888
Pregunte lo que quiera
Deje su consulta
¡Gracias! Su solicitud ha sido aceptada
Tengo interés en la propiedad de su anuncio. Deseo más información sobre el inmueble. ¿Cuales las condiciones de compra para extranjeros? Me gustaría visitar un apartamento/casa. Me gustaría que me informaran del precio total (incluidos impuestos, gastos de agencia, etc.). ¿Es posible comprar a crédito/hipoteca?
Volver a Dejar una solicitud
Otros complejos
Complejo residencial Residential complex with swimming pool, gym and barbecue area, 300 meters to the sea, Mahmutlar, Turkey
Complejo residencial Residential complex with swimming pool, gym and barbecue area, 300 meters to the sea, Mahmutlar, Turkey
Complejo residencial Residential complex with swimming pool, gym and barbecue area, 300 meters to the sea, Mahmutlar, Turkey
Complejo residencial Residential complex with swimming pool, gym and barbecue area, 300 meters to the sea, Mahmutlar, Turkey
Complejo residencial Residential complex with swimming pool, gym and barbecue area, 300 meters to the sea, Mahmutlar, Turkey
Complejo residencial Residential complex with swimming pool, gym and barbecue area, 300 meters to the sea, Mahmutlar, Turkey
Complejo residencial Residential complex with swimming pool, gym and barbecue area, 300 meters to the sea, Mahmutlar, Turkey
Mahmutlar, Turquía
de
$464,933
El complejo consta de 1 bloque de nueve plantas (56 apartamentos). La infraestructura incluye piscina al aire libre, sauna, gimnasio, jardín con gazebo y barbacoa. El complejo está vigilado 24 horas por cámaras CCTV. Los compradores tienen una selección de apartamentos 1 +1, 2 +1 con cocina …
Agencia
TRANIO
Dejar una solicitud
Barrio residencial Sea View Apartment in Close to Beach
Barrio residencial Sea View Apartment in Close to Beach
Barrio residencial Sea View Apartment in Close to Beach
Barrio residencial Sea View Apartment in Close to Beach
Barrio residencial Sea View Apartment in Close to Beach
Barrio residencial Sea View Apartment in Close to Beach
Barrio residencial Sea View Apartment in Close to Beach
Yaylali, Turquía
de
$140,940
Por qué comprar este apartamento en Alanya, Kestel? - Apartamentos de primera línea - Un diseño moderno exterior e interior - Ubicación; Cerca de servicios sociales y tiendas Esta propiedad con vista al mar ubicada en Kestel, Alanya, cerca de la playa y de servicios locales como estacionamie…
Agencia
Basic Apartment Real Estate
Dejar una solicitud
Complejo residencial Residential complex in the popular tourist center of Alanya, 1 km from the sea, Turkey
Complejo residencial Residential complex in the popular tourist center of Alanya, 1 km from the sea, Turkey
Complejo residencial Residential complex in the popular tourist center of Alanya, 1 km from the sea, Turkey
Complejo residencial Residential complex in the popular tourist center of Alanya, 1 km from the sea, Turkey
Complejo residencial Residential complex in the popular tourist center of Alanya, 1 km from the sea, Turkey
Mostrar todo Complejo residencial Residential complex in the popular tourist center of Alanya, 1 km from the sea, Turkey
Complejo residencial Residential complex in the popular tourist center of Alanya, 1 km from the sea, Turkey
Muratpasa, Turquía
de
$131,090
El proyecto consta de 63 apartamentos en una cuadra. El proyecto está en Demirtas, el centro turístico más popular de Alanya, a 1.000 metros del mar.El proyecto tiene 9 plantas y apartamentos con 1-4 dormitorios.Instalaciones y equipos en la casa Características interiores del edificio: Puer…
Agencia
TRANIO
Dejar una solicitud
Realting.com
Ir
Últimas noticias en Turquía
¿Cómo le está yendo al mercado inmobiliario turco? Análisis de REALTING
23.09.2024
¿Cómo le está yendo al mercado inmobiliario turco? Análisis de REALTING
Empieza la venta de apartamentos a precios asequibles en el complejo residencial Arcadia Beach en la costa de Alanya
24.09.2020
Empieza la venta de apartamentos a precios asequibles en el complejo residencial Arcadia Beach en la costa de Alanya
«La pandemia nos ha abierto nuevas oportunidades». Entrevista con la jefa del departamento de ventas de la empresa turca NSM Real Estate
17.09.2020
«La pandemia nos ha abierto nuevas oportunidades». Entrevista con la jefa del departamento de ventas de la empresa turca NSM Real Estate
Mostrar todas las publicaciones