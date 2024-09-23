  1. Realting.com
  2. Turquía
  3. Alanya
  4. Complejo residencial Furnished 2+1 apartment in Konak Twin Towers complex on the seafront.

Complejo residencial Furnished 2+1 apartment in Konak Twin Towers complex on the seafront.

Mahmutlar, Turquía
de
$195,669
BTC
2.3274415
ETH
121.9911620
USDT
193 454.7207213
* El precio es referencial
según el tipo de cambio. 16/4/25
;
10
Dejar una solicitud
ID: 32588
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
In CRM: 1089
ID del nuevo edificio en la web de la empresa
Última actualización: 6/10/25

Localización

Mostrar en el mapa
  • País
    Turquía
  • Región / estado
    Región del Mediterráneo
  • Ciudad
    Alanya
  • Pueblo
    Mahmutlar

Características del objeto

Detalles de la propiedad

  • Clase
    Clase
    Clase Premium
  • Opciones de acabado
    Opciones de acabado
    Con acabado

Detalles del interior

Detalles de seguridad:

  • Seguridad

Detalles del exterior

Características de aparcamiento:

  • Aparcamientos

Detalles del exterior:

  • Piscina
  • Gimnasio
  • Área vallada
  • Ascensor

Además

  • Empresa de gestión
  • Tour online
  • Transacción remota

Sobre el complejo

Furnished two-bedroom apartment (2+1), 90 m², on the 5th floor of the Konak Twin Towers complex.

  • Underfloor heating
  • Bathroom and toilet
  • Laminate flooring
  • Large balcony with sea views

This luxury complex, built in 2019, features an exclusive modern design, landscaped grounds, and its own five-star infrastructure.

The complex is located on the beachfront in the center of the Mahmutlar resort area, directly opposite the beach, within walking distance of all necessary amenities, including shops, cafes, public transportation, and more.

The complex consists of two 12-story buildings with modern architecture.

Excellent location:

  • 25 m to the sea
  • On the main street of Mahmutlar
  • Cafes and restaurants within walking distance
  • Migros and Shok supermarkets are 500 m away
  • A farmers' market is held on Saturdays in the central square
  • Alanya city center - 7 km
  • Gazipaşa Airport - 22 km
  • Antalya Airport - 145 km

Infrastructure:

  • Landscaped grounds
  • Landscaping of the grounds
  • Outdoor swimming pool
  • Sunbathing and relaxation area
  • Cafe, bar
  • Indoor swimming pool
  • Fitness center
  • Sauna, steam room
  • Jacuzzi
  • Massage rooms
  • Children's playground
  • Sports courts
  • Mini golf
  • Gardener
  • Closed parking
  • Outdoor parking
  • 24-hour security and video surveillance
  • Passage to the sea from the complex
  • Beach and pier for residents complex

For more detailed information on this project, please call or email us.

Localización en el mapa

Mahmutlar, Turquía
Educación
Cuidado de la salud
Tiendas de comestibles
Alimentación
Ocio

Calculadora hipotecaria

Tipo de interés, %
Plazo del préstamo, años
Coste de la propiedad
Pago inicial, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Atención Ha cambiado el parámetro del coste de la vivienda a {{ differentPrice }}%. Esto afecta a la pertinencia de calcular los pagos mensuales de la propiedad actual. Devuélvelo
Tipo de interés
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Tipo de interés
Importe del préstamo
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Importe del préstamo
Fecha límite
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("año", "años") }}
Fecha límite
Pago mensual
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Pago mensual
Complejos similares
Barrio residencial Furnished Apartment near the famous Cleopatra beach in Alanya
Alanya, Turquía
de
$180,446
Barrio residencial Crystal River apartments Alanya
Oba, Turquía
de
$137,737
Complejo residencial Unique waterfront residence with a private beach, swimming pools and a panoramic view, Istanbul, Turkey
Tuzla, Turquía
de
$1,79M
Barrio residencial Bargain Penthouse in Oba Alanya
Oba, Turquía
de
$178,311
Complejo residencial Residential complex with playgrounds, swimming pool, sauna, and barbecue area, Avsallar, Turkey
Alanya, Turquía
de
$128,177
Está viendo
Complejo residencial Furnished 2+1 apartment in Konak Twin Towers complex on the seafront.
Mahmutlar, Turquía
de
$195,669
Pregunte lo que quiera
Deje su consulta
¡Gracias! Su solicitud ha sido aceptada
Tengo interés en la propiedad de su anuncio. Deseo más información sobre el inmueble. ¿Cuales las condiciones de compra para extranjeros? Me gustaría visitar un apartamento/casa. Me gustaría que me informaran del precio total (incluidos impuestos, gastos de agencia, etc.). ¿Es posible comprar a crédito/hipoteca?
Volver a Dejar una solicitud
Otros complejos
Edificio de apartamentos Apartamentos en un Proyecto Seguro con Piscina en İzmir Konak
Edificio de apartamentos Apartamentos en un Proyecto Seguro con Piscina en İzmir Konak
Edificio de apartamentos Apartamentos en un Proyecto Seguro con Piscina en İzmir Konak
Edificio de apartamentos Apartamentos en un Proyecto Seguro con Piscina en İzmir Konak
Edificio de apartamentos Apartamentos en un Proyecto Seguro con Piscina en İzmir Konak
Mostrar todo Edificio de apartamentos Apartamentos en un Proyecto Seguro con Piscina en İzmir Konak
Edificio de apartamentos Apartamentos en un Proyecto Seguro con Piscina en İzmir Konak
Konak, Turquía
de
$275,799
Año de construcción 2028
Número de plantas 35
Apartamentos con Vistas al Mar Cerca del Metro en İzmir Konak Situado en el centro de la ciudad de İzmir, Konak es uno de los centros comerciales más importantes de la región del Egeo de Turquía. Enriquecido con metro, tranvía, tren y autobús; Konak cuenta con un sistema de transporte conven…
Agencia
TEKCE Real Estate
Dejar una solicitud
Complejo residencial New residence with swimming pools and green areas near shopping malls and highways, Kocaeli, Turkey
Complejo residencial New residence with swimming pools and green areas near shopping malls and highways, Kocaeli, Turkey
Complejo residencial New residence with swimming pools and green areas near shopping malls and highways, Kocaeli, Turkey
Complejo residencial New residence with swimming pools and green areas near shopping malls and highways, Kocaeli, Turkey
Complejo residencial New residence with swimming pools and green areas near shopping malls and highways, Kocaeli, Turkey
Mostrar todo Complejo residencial New residence with swimming pools and green areas near shopping malls and highways, Kocaeli, Turkey
Complejo residencial New residence with swimming pools and green areas near shopping malls and highways, Kocaeli, Turkey
Izmit, Turquía
de
$283,101
Ofrecemos apartamentos con balcón y terrazas.La residencia cuenta con zonas verdes con estanques, parques infantiles, senderos para caminar, piscinas cubiertas y al aire libre, sauna, baño turco, centro de fitness, zona de estar, seguridad en las 24 horas, garaje.Terminación - 30/12/2023.Ubi…
Agencia
TRANIO
Dejar una solicitud
Complejo residencial Residential complex with garden and park views, close to shopping centers and universities, Kucukcekmece, Istanbul, Turkey
Complejo residencial Residential complex with garden and park views, close to shopping centers and universities, Kucukcekmece, Istanbul, Turkey
Complejo residencial Residential complex with garden and park views, close to shopping centers and universities, Kucukcekmece, Istanbul, Turkey
Complejo residencial Residential complex with garden and park views, close to shopping centers and universities, Kucukcekmece, Istanbul, Turkey
Complejo residencial Residential complex with garden and park views, close to shopping centers and universities, Kucukcekmece, Istanbul, Turkey
Mostrar todo Complejo residencial Residential complex with garden and park views, close to shopping centers and universities, Kucukcekmece, Istanbul, Turkey
Complejo residencial Residential complex with garden and park views, close to shopping centers and universities, Kucukcekmece, Istanbul, Turkey
Kucukcekmece, Turquía
de
$276,163
Complejo residencial con vistas a zonas verdes ajardinadas: Jardín de la municipalidad de Estambul y Parque Central.El proyecto consta de 3 bloques: A, B y C.Bloque A es una casa de huéspedes.El bloque B incluye oficinas.El Block C tiene 264 apartamentos residenciales y 234 oficinas.Instalac…
Agencia
TRANIO
Dejar una solicitud
Realting.com
Ir
Últimas noticias en Turquía
¿Cómo le está yendo al mercado inmobiliario turco? Análisis de REALTING
23.09.2024
¿Cómo le está yendo al mercado inmobiliario turco? Análisis de REALTING
Empieza la venta de apartamentos a precios asequibles en el complejo residencial Arcadia Beach en la costa de Alanya
24.09.2020
Empieza la venta de apartamentos a precios asequibles en el complejo residencial Arcadia Beach en la costa de Alanya
«La pandemia nos ha abierto nuevas oportunidades». Entrevista con la jefa del departamento de ventas de la empresa turca NSM Real Estate
17.09.2020
«La pandemia nos ha abierto nuevas oportunidades». Entrevista con la jefa del departamento de ventas de la empresa turca NSM Real Estate
Mostrar todas las publicaciones