Complejo residencial Furnished 2+1 apartment in Konak Twin Towers complex on the seafront.

Furnished two-bedroom apartment (2+1), 90 m², on the 5th floor of the Konak Twin Towers complex.
This luxury complex, built in 2019, features an exclusive modern design, landscaped grounds, and its own five-star infrastructure.
The complex is located on the beachfront in the center of the Mahmutlar resort area, directly opposite the beach, within walking distance of all necessary amenities, including shops, cafes, public transportation, and more.
The complex consists of two 12-story buildings with modern architecture.
