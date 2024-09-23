  1. Realting.com
  2. Turquía
  3. Complejo residencial Ready to move toTHE CENTER OF THE CITY suitable for turkish citizenship

Complejo residencial Ready to move toTHE CENTER OF THE CITY suitable for turkish citizenship

95 IBB Bagcilar Cuneyt Arkin Yuksekogrenim Erkek Ogrenci Yurdu, Turquía
de
$300,000
de
$2,500/m²
;
Complejo residencial Ready to move toTHE CENTER OF THE CITY suitable for turkish citizenship
1
Dejar una solicitud
ID: 28068
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
In CRM: 244232
ID del nuevo edificio en la web de la empresa
Última actualización: 22/9/25

Localización

Mostrar en el mapa
  • Metro
    Yenimahalle (~ 400 m)

Características del objeto

Detalles de la propiedad

  • Clase
    Clase
    Clase Premium
  • Tipo de realización de la nueva construcción
    Tipo de realización de la nueva construcción
    Ladrillo
  • Año de construcción
    Año de construcción
    2025
  • Opciones de acabado
    Opciones de acabado
    Con acabado
  • Número de plantas
    Número de plantas
    12

Sobre el complejo

SPECIALLY DESIGNED FOR THE COMFORT OF YOUR FAMILY

Offering a unique quality with its architectural details, Avrupa Konutları Yenimahalle maximizes your quality of life with its comfort-oriented structure, peaceful landscaping and useful interior design.

The project includes 754 apartments and 50 commercial units.

EXPERIENCE THE PEACE OF GREEN IN THE CENTER OF THE CITY

Now your longing for green and peace is over. Get ready to explore the unique life of Yenimahalle with specially designed lush landscape areas, reflection pools and colorful flowers

Localización en el mapa

95 IBB Bagcilar Cuneyt Arkin Yuksekogrenim Erkek Ogrenci Yurdu, Turquía
Educación
Cuidado de la salud

Calculadora hipotecaria

Tipo de interés, %
Plazo del préstamo, años
Coste de la propiedad
Pago inicial, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Atención Ha cambiado el parámetro del coste de la vivienda a {{ differentPrice }}%. Esto afecta a la pertinencia de calcular los pagos mensuales de la propiedad actual. Devuélvelo
Tipo de interés
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Tipo de interés
Importe del préstamo
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Importe del préstamo
Fecha límite
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("año", "años") }}
Fecha límite
Pago mensual
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Pago mensual
Complejos similares
Barrio residencial Fully Furnished apartment Right on the Seafront in Alanya
Mahmutlar, Turquía
de
$133,466
Complejo residencial ROYAL PREMIUM
Erdemli, Turquía
de
$83,632
Complejo residencial New residence with panoramic views, Oba, Alanya, Turkey
Muratpasa, Turquía
de
$850,628
Edificio de apartamentos Apartment Flat İn Kuşadası
Kayapinar, Turquía
de
$232,052
Edificio de apartamentos Seaside Project İzmir
Kayapinar, Turquía
de
$236,114
Está viendo
Complejo residencial Ready to move toTHE CENTER OF THE CITY suitable for turkish citizenship
95 IBB Bagcilar Cuneyt Arkin Yuksekogrenim Erkek Ogrenci Yurdu, Turquía
de
$300,000
Pregunte lo que quiera
Deje su consulta
¡Gracias! Su solicitud ha sido aceptada
Tengo interés en la propiedad de su anuncio. Deseo más información sobre el inmueble. ¿Cuales las condiciones de compra para extranjeros? Me gustaría visitar un apartamento/casa. Me gustaría que me informaran del precio total (incluidos impuestos, gastos de agencia, etc.). ¿Es posible comprar a crédito/hipoteca?
Volver a Dejar una solicitud
Otros complejos
Edificio de apartamentos Apartamentos en un Complejo Cerca de la Playa en Alanya
Edificio de apartamentos Apartamentos en un Complejo Cerca de la Playa en Alanya
Edificio de apartamentos Apartamentos en un Complejo Cerca de la Playa en Alanya
Edificio de apartamentos Apartamentos en un Complejo Cerca de la Playa en Alanya
Edificio de apartamentos Apartamentos en un Complejo Cerca de la Playa en Alanya
Mostrar todo Edificio de apartamentos Apartamentos en un Complejo Cerca de la Playa en Alanya
Edificio de apartamentos Apartamentos en un Complejo Cerca de la Playa en Alanya
Muratpasa, Turquía
de
$206,015
Año de construcción 2025
Apartamentos Elegantes en un Complejo a Solo 200 m de la Playa en Kargıcak Alanya Alanya es un distrito costero con altos estándares de vida, desarrollado en términos de bienes raíces, construcción, turismo y comercio. Kargıcak, ubicado al este de Alanya, es una zona en crecimiento conocida …
Agencia
TEKCE Real Estate
Dejar una solicitud
Edificio de apartamentos Apartamentos en un Complejo Cerca de la Playa en Alanya
Edificio de apartamentos Apartamentos en un Complejo Cerca de la Playa en Alanya
Edificio de apartamentos Apartamentos en un Complejo Cerca de la Playa en Alanya
Edificio de apartamentos Apartamentos en un Complejo Cerca de la Playa en Alanya
Edificio de apartamentos Apartamentos en un Complejo Cerca de la Playa en Alanya
Mostrar todo Edificio de apartamentos Apartamentos en un Complejo Cerca de la Playa en Alanya
Edificio de apartamentos Apartamentos en un Complejo Cerca de la Playa en Alanya
Muratpasa, Turquía
de
$350,814
Año de construcción 2025
Apartamentos Elegantes en un Complejo a Solo 200 m de la Playa en Kargıcak Alanya Alanya es un distrito costero con altos estándares de vida, desarrollado en términos de bienes raíces, construcción, turismo y comercio. Kargıcak, ubicado al este de Alanya, es una zona en crecimiento conocida …
Agencia
TEKCE Real Estate
Dejar una solicitud
Complejo residencial New guarded residence in the heart of Antalya, Turkey
Complejo residencial New guarded residence in the heart of Antalya, Turkey
Complejo residencial New guarded residence in the heart of Antalya, Turkey
Complejo residencial New guarded residence in the heart of Antalya, Turkey
Complejo residencial New guarded residence in the heart of Antalya, Turkey
Complejo residencial New guarded residence in the heart of Antalya, Turkey
Complejo residencial New guarded residence in the heart of Antalya, Turkey
Muratpasa, Turquía
de
$314,616
La residencia cuenta con seguridad y videovigilancia alrededor de la hora, un gran aparcamiento.Terminación - Julio, 2024.Instalaciones y equipos en la casa IntercomunicaciónCocina equipadaMuebles de cocina Siemens (hob, horno, capucha)Aire acondicionado en cada habitaciónUbicación e infraes…
Agencia
TRANIO
Dejar una solicitud
Realting.com
Ir
Últimas noticias en Turquía
¿Cómo le está yendo al mercado inmobiliario turco? Análisis de REALTING
23.09.2024
¿Cómo le está yendo al mercado inmobiliario turco? Análisis de REALTING
Empieza la venta de apartamentos a precios asequibles en el complejo residencial Arcadia Beach en la costa de Alanya
24.09.2020
Empieza la venta de apartamentos a precios asequibles en el complejo residencial Arcadia Beach en la costa de Alanya
«La pandemia nos ha abierto nuevas oportunidades». Entrevista con la jefa del departamento de ventas de la empresa turca NSM Real Estate
17.09.2020
«La pandemia nos ha abierto nuevas oportunidades». Entrevista con la jefa del departamento de ventas de la empresa turca NSM Real Estate
Mostrar todas las publicaciones