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  4. Residencia GOLEM

Residencia GOLEM

Golem, Albania
de
$115,714
de
$1,446/m²
;
5
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ID: 34986
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
Última actualización: 21/3/26

Localización

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  • País
    Albania
  • Región / estado
    Central Albania
  • Barrio
    Condado de Tirana
  • Ciudad
    Bashkia Kavaje
  • Pueblo
    Golem

Características del objeto

Detalles de la propiedad

  • Año de construcción
    Año de construcción
    2026

Sobre el complejo

1+1 Apartment for Sale (Under Construction) – Golem, Durrës

A 1+1 apartment is offered for sale, currently under construction, located in the highly sought-after area of Golem, Durrës.

The apartment has a total surface of 80 m² and is organized into a living room with kitchen, 1 bedroom, and functional spaces, offering comfort and a practical layout for living or holiday use.

The property is situated in a rapidly developing coastal area, ideal for both residence and investment, with easy access to the beach and various services.

Details:

  • Typology: 1+1
  • Surface: 80 m²
  • Status: Under construction
  • Location: Golem, Durrës
  • Price: 1250 € / m²

Payment is also accepted via clearing.

A great investment opportunity in one of the most preferred coastal areas.

Localización en el mapa

Golem, Albania
Tiendas de comestibles
Transporte

Calculadora hipotecaria

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Residencia GOLEM
Golem, Albania
de
$115,714
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¡Gracias! Su solicitud ha sido aceptada
Tengo interés en la propiedad de su anuncio. Deseo más información sobre el inmueble. ¿Cuales las condiciones de compra para extranjeros? Me gustaría visitar un apartamento/casa. Me gustaría que me informaran del precio total (incluidos impuestos, gastos de agencia, etc.). ¿Es posible comprar a crédito/hipoteca?
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