Estonia, Harju maakond, Tallinn, Kristiine linnaosa, Tulika põik 4, 10613
Üksteist
Developer
Русский
uksteist.com
Üksteist is a future high-class residential area located on the Viimsi peninsula, 22 minutes from Tallinn
It is an ambitious high-class project, which will be the only one of its kind in the Baltic States thanks to:

-Location
-Infrastructure
-Environmental

A local team of specialists developed a strong concept for the project. It is based on the needs of local clients and market trends.

Viimsi vald, Estonia
Completion date: 2024
 Plot of land for the construction of a new residential area. Project for 11 private high-class houses. Land in a reserve near Tallinn. Large tracts of land, their coniferous forest, near the sea. The most prestigious area for life. 

