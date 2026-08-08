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Treva Real Estate

Sabah Residence, 10 Ziya Yusifzade, Baku 1003
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Company Type
Company Type
Developer
On the platform
On the platform
Less than a month
Languages
Languages
English
Our agents in Azerbaijan
Miran Huseynov
Miran Huseynov
Other developers
Park Hill Residence
Azerbaijan, Baku
Residential property 1
The Park Hill architectural and construction company began its activities in 2014 as part of the Baku White City project. Over this short period of time, our company has begun to stand out for providing its clients with projects of the highest quality in the field of housing construction. …
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