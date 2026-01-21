NEXUS Engineering and Consulting S.A.S. is a Colombian company specialized in the structure, management, design, promotion, sale and construction of real estate projects, with presence and strategic focus in the Eje Cafetero.
It is born of the conviction that building goes beyond building structures: it is creating value, caring for every detail and turning each project into a solid and reliable investment. In Nexus we integrate engineering, architecture, financial planning and commercial vision, offering comprehensive solutions that accompany the customer from the initial idea to the final delivery.
Our work is distinguished by technical rigour, transparency, excellence in implementation and a human approach, understanding that each project represents dreams, heritage and future. We care for investors, developers and families who seek safety, quality, appreciation and well-thought-out life experiences.
In Nexus Engineering and Consulting S.A.S. we materialize projects with purpose, combining knowledge, innovation and commitment to building spaces that go beyond time.
1. Project Structure and Management
• Technical, financial and legal development and feasibility.
• Strategic planning and work schedules.
• Budgets, cost control and implementation monitoring.
• Integrated management of real estate and construction projects.
2. Architectural and Technical Design
• Conceptual and executive architectural design.
• Structural, hydraulic, sanitary and electrical designs.
• Technical studies and specialized advice.
• Design packages for housing, commerce and country projects.
3. Construction and Construction
• Construction of urban and rural housing.
• Construction under turnkey mode or at full cost.
• Remodelations, amplifications and adjustments.
• Implementation with high quality standards and technical control.
4. Promotion and Marketing of Real Estate
• Sale of own real estate projects and third parties.
• Marketing and project launch strategies.
• Commercial accompaniment and sales closure.
• Personalized attention to buyers and investors.
5. Real Estate and Investment Consulting
• Market analysis and recovery studies.
• Structuring projects for investment and profitability (ROI).
• Advice in the purchase, sale and development of properties.
• Assessment of real estate opportunities.
6. Comprehensive Customer Support
• Custom consulting throughout the process.
• Management of technical procedures, permits and coordination.
• After-sales care and project monitoring.