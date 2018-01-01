About the developer

At MakTune, our team embodies the heart of expertise and dedication in the realm of real estate. Each member brings a unique set of skills, knowledge, and passion to the table, united by a shared commitment to excellence. From seasoned veterans with decades of industry experience to dynamic, forward-thinking individuals, our diverse team collaborates seamlessly to deliver unparalleled service to our clients.

About Us

Welcome to Maktune Properties, where we redefine the real estate experience with a passion for exceptional service and a commitment to our clients' dreams. We stand as a trusted partner in navigating the world of property.

Our mission is to connect individuals and families with their ideal homes. We take on building projects for private clients, corporate organizations and government parastatals

We pride ourselves on integrity, professionalism, and a client-first approach, ensuring your journey in real estate is seamless, rewarding, and tailored precisely to your needs.

We are located at 26, Oladipo Labinjo Crescent, Off Bode Thomas, Surulere, Lagos, Nigeria.