Platinum Coast is the first project to break ground in Ream, which is widely considered, the new Sihanoukville. Located on the edge of a national park, and panoramic views of the ocean Platinum Coast is set to be the premier seaside project in Cambodia.

The total project size is 50 hectares, including both condominiums and luxury villas and land plots for those looking to build there own property. Nature parks, estuaries throughout the project, Shopping malls and an international resort on top of the surrounding mountains are all planned for the project.

The first phrase condominium which has been completed consists of two towers that are 17 stories high with a total of 494 units of studio and one bedroom, sizes range between 34 sqm - 71 sqm & 4 Penthouses. The first phase of villas include 54 units in total, with two distinct designs. Traditional French Villas and Modern Villas. Both ideal for your holiday home in Cambodia.