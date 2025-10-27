  1. Realting.com
  3. GOLDEN TEMPLE BUILDERS INC.

GOLDEN TEMPLE BUILDERS INC.

United States, Lake County
Company Type
Developer
Company's year of foundation
2021
On the platform
Less than a month
Languages
English
Website
goldentemplehomebuilders.com/
About the developer

We specialize in delivering custom-built residential, commercial, and development projects that are thoughtfully designed to meet your unique vision and goals. Whether it’s building a dream home, a high-performance commercial space, or a large-scale development, our team is committed to excellence in every phase—from planning and design to construction and completion. With a passion for innovation and quality craftsmanship, we go beyond standard building practices to create structures that are not only visually striking but also functional, durable, and built to last. Our collaborative approach ensures that each project reflects your needs while staying on time and within budget. Backed by deep industry experience and a client-focused mindset, we take pride in delivering results that exceed expectations and add long-term value to every property we build.

Services

We specialize in creating custom-built residential, pre construction and development projects in Florida US, Costa Rica and Jamaica designed to reflect your unique vision and goals. Whether you’re building your dream home or a large-scale development, our team is dedicated to excellence at every stage—from concept and design to construction and completion.

Working time
Closed now
Currently in the company: 06:25
(UTC-4:00, America/New_York)
Monday
09:00 - 18:00
Tuesday
09:00 - 18:00
Wednesday
09:00 - 18:00
Thursday
09:00 - 18:00
Friday
09:00 - 18:00
Saturday
Day off
Sunday
Day off
Our agents in United States
Jaynne Ruggiano
Jaynne Ruggiano
1 property
