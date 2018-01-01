  1. Realting.com
Big Hills DR SRL

Dominican Republic, Sosúa Sosúa
Big Hills DR SRL
Developer
2019
Languages
Русский, Español
Website
bighillsdr.com
About the developer

If you are looking to build your dream house in the Dominican Republic - contact Big Hills. We are a professional construction company. We will help you find, build, and officialy register your real estate in the DR that will fit all your needs and expectations.

Are you looking for something more sophisticated? Luxurious? The real estate that will make you feel like you live in a paradise? Not a problem. Dominican Republic is beloved place of numerous celebrities for a reason. Luxury real estate in the Dominican Republic is a whole new world to discover. Contact us to find or build your perfect luxury property.

New buildings
Residential complex Big Hills Residence
Cabarete, Dominican Republic
from € 127,240
76–179 m² 4 apartmens
Completion date: 2022
Cottage village Villas del Sol by Big Hills
Cabarete, Dominican Republic
from € 127,240
135–258 m² 3 apartmens
Completion date: 2023
