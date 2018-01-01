Big Hills DR SRL
Dominican Republic, Sosúa Sosúa
Developer
2019
Русский, Español
About the developer
If you are looking to build your dream house in the Dominican Republic - contact Big Hills. We are a professional construction company. We will help you find, build, and officialy register your real estate in the DR that will fit all your needs and expectations.
Are you looking for something more sophisticated? Luxurious? The real estate that will make you feel like you live in a paradise? Not a problem. Dominican Republic is beloved place of numerous celebrities for a reason. Luxury real estate in the Dominican Republic is a whole new world to discover. Contact us to find or build your perfect luxury property.
