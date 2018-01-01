from a major developer

  1. Realting.com
So, this unique project intertwined with nature is now in Gechitkale. The complex is waiting for all investors who love silence and nature. The developer offers apartments 1+1, 2+1, 3+1 and penthouses 2+1, 3+1. The apartments are designed with high quality finishes and modern technology. Facilities of the complex. First of all, these are green areas. In addition, there is a shuttle service to the beach. There is a restaurant, cafe/bar, pharmacy and supermarket. Multifunctional sports ground. Outdoor swimming pool for adults and children. In addition, an indoor swimming pool for adults and children. Bicycle and walking paths. Beauty salon and gym. So, we will tell you about the apartment itself. This is a beautiful 1+1 apartment located in a six-storey building. With its total area of 50 square meters. This is ideal for a comfortable stay. Upon entering the apartment you find yourself in a spacious living room. The bathroom is combined with a bathroom. The peculiarity of this apartment is a cozy balcony of 11 square meters. In addition, here you can enjoy fresh air and picturesque views. The complex in which these apartments are located is just a 10-minute drive from the sea. Construction ends in 2025.
Wohnungen in der Anlage
Wohnungen
Fläche, m²
Preis pro m², EUR
Wohnungspreis, EUR
Wohnungen 1 Zimmer
Fläche, m² 61.0
Preis pro m², EUR 1,160
Wohnungspreis, EUR 70,751
Wohnungen 2 Zimmer
Fläche, m² 73.0
Preis pro m², EUR 1,080
Wohnungspreis, EUR 78,870
Wohnungen 3 Zimmer
Fläche, m² 110.0
Preis pro m², EUR 1,160
Wohnungspreis, EUR 127,584
Standort des Neubaus
Lefkoniko, Nordzypern

