Right Home real estate consultancy

Türkei, Şenlikköy Mahallesi, Yeşilköy Cd. Kat:2 17-1, 34153 Bakırköy/istanbul Şenlikköy Mah. Bakırköy İstanbul
Right Home real estate consultancy
Immobilienagentur
2012
English
righthome.com.tr/en
Beschreibung des Unternehmens

Right Home is a leading company specializing in real estate consultancy and brokerage.
We help buyers to buy and sellers to sell.
We provide luxury apartments, smart homes, elegantly designed offices, modern constructions and all consultancy services.
Our head office located in Istanbul, Turkey.

Our Vision
We take great pride in being more than just another real estate agency. We aim to develop long-lasting relationships with our clients by offering exceptional services and meeting customer's utmost satisfaction.
Our goal is to earn your trust and make sure you are comfortable with the process of buying a home in Turkey from start to finish.

Our Mission
At Right Home, clients are on our top priority.
We are dedicated to giving you the very best experience finding the Right Home! We have a team of real estate consultants, who are available for you for any needs that might arise.

Our Goal
Our goal is to be a point of reference in everything related to real estate in Turkey.
We believe that if you are not left with an amazing experience, we haven’t done our job.
We don’t measure success through achievements or awards, but through the satisfaction of our clients.

Unsere Makler in Türkei
mehmet hakimoglu
mehmet hakimoglu
48 Immobilienobjekte
Agenturen in der Nähe
Gemahmutlar

Tausende von Menschen vertrauen uns.

-Kostenlose Registrierung. Keine versteckte Provision Wir führen Sie von Anfang bis Ende durch die gesamte Transaktion, wo es keinen Platz für Schwierigkeiten, Fehler und Verluste gibt.

-Kostenlose Bewertung. Marktwert Sie können den Nutzen leicht bewerten, den Anlagegewinn und alle Aussichten aus Ihrer Akquisition berechnen.

-Büros auf der ganzen Welt Geldtransfers für den Kauf von Immobilien ohne Einschränkungen. Sie erhalten die profitabelsten und sichersten Optionen.

BUTA HOMES
64 Objekte
Buta Homes ist eine lizenzierte Immobilienagentur in der Türkei. Wir sind das sich aktiv entwickelnde Unternehmen auf dem türkischen Markt, dessen Mitarbeiter mehr als 8 Jahre Erfahrung auf dem Immobilienmarkt haben und mehr als einhundert Verkäufe getätigt haben. Buta Homes ist eine der vielversprechendsten Immobilienagenturen in der türkischen Stadt Alanya. Wir konzentrieren uns auf langfristige und stabile Aktivitäten auf dem Markt im ganzen Land. Dank der großen Datenbank mit Angeboten und exklusiven Immobilien, die alle Bedürfnisse und Anforderungen unserer Kunden erfüllen können, sind wir im Immobiliensektor führend. Wir haben umfangreiche Erfahrungen gesammelt, indem wir mit den größten und zuverlässigsten Entwicklern zusammengearbeitet und Wohnungen auf dem Sekundärmarkt direkt von den Eigentümern verkauft haben. Unsere Agentur hilft Ihnen bei der Auswahl eines Immobilienobjekts unter Berücksichtigung all Ihrer Vorlieben, Bedürfnisse und Träume! Die hohe Qualität unserer Dienstleistungen wird durch die professionelle Arbeit unserer Mitarbeiter erreicht, denen die anstehende Aufgabe immer gelingt.
Deniz Emlak
2 Objekte

Immobilienservice in der Türkei Unser Team findet für Sie die interessantesten und profitabelsten Immobilienoptionen: Villen, Apartments, Apartments, Grundstücke. 

FOA INVEST
1 Objekt

FOA INVEST

Wir helfen Kunden, gewinnbringend in Immobilien in der Türkei zu investieren und die Staatsbürgerschaft des Landes zu erhalten. Wir kümmern uns um das gesamte Design und machen Ihre Erfahrung mit Investitionen in türkische Immobilien so komfortabel und positiv wie möglich.

WISSEN UND ERFAHRUNG

Das FOA Invest – -Team besteht aus mehr als dreißig Profis, die gemeinsam das Ziel erreichen. Unser Hauptmerkmal von — Jeder nimmt das Unternehmen als sein eigenes wahr und ist vollständig für die gemeinsame Sache ausgelegt. Wir stellen unser Wissen und unsere Erfahrung in Immobilien und Einwanderung in die Türkei in den Dienst der wichtigsten Personen für das Unternehmen — unserer Kunden.

WAS SCHLAGEN WIR?

Wir betrachten alle Objekte in unserem Katalog als Vorteile für Kunden. Wir bieten Immobilien für unterschiedliche Bedürfnisse und Budgets an und sprechen ehrlich über die Vor- und Nachteile. Wir helfen dabei, alle Investitionsvorteile jedes Objekts zu erkennen.

VISION UND ZIELE

FOA Invest entwickelt sich aktiv. Wir nutzen die gesammelten Erfahrungen auf Immobilienmärkten nicht nur in der Türkei, sondern auch in anderen Ländern: Spanien, USA, Großbritannien, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate. Das nächste Ziel von FOA Invest – ist der Eintritt in neue internationale Märkte, in denen wir unseren Kunden auch die beste Wahl, optimale Preise und eine komfortable Zusammenarbeit bieten können.

Ramzy Real Estate

Wer sind wir?  Unsere Erfolgsgeschichte in der Türkei begann seit unserem ersten Jahr in “ 2014 ” und dauert bis heute an. Mit unseren im Laufe der Jahre gesammelten Erfahrungen und unserem Bewusstsein für den Immobilienmarkt konnte Ramzy das beste führende Unternehmen im Bereich Immobilieninvestitionen in der Türkei sein.  Dank unserer langjährigen Teamerfahrung in Immobilien in Istanbul und unseres langjährigen Wissens und unserer Leidenschaft für die Fortsetzung harter Arbeit, Wir konnten unser Unternehmen mit Hunderten von Immobilienmöglichkeiten bereichern und waren Agenten der besten Immobilienprojekte in der Türkei, und mit einer einfachen Zusammenfassung haben wir hart gearbeitet, um der am besten geeignete Ort für Ihr Vertrauen zu sein.  Unsere Vision:  Wir sehen die Türkei im Allgemeinen und Istanbul im Besonderen als ideales Zentrum, um Ihre Investitionen zu nutzen, und in der Tat als Ihr engstes Tor, um einen High-End-Lebensstil in Europa zu erleben, an das Prinzip der Zusammenarbeit glauben und in professionellen Teams arbeiten, von denen sich jedes auf eine bestimmte Phase spezialisiert hat, damit unsere Mitarbeiter über die erforderliche Kompetenz und die volle Bereitschaft verfügen, die Ziele und Visionen von "Ramzy Real Estate" umzusetzen"  Unser Ziel:  Es ist uns gelungen, Hunderte von Immobilienmöglichkeiten zu sichern, und wir konnten eine breite Basis von Kunden aufbauen, die mit unseren von uns erbrachten Dienstleistungen und Konsultationen zufrieden sind, und wir beabsichtigen weiterhin, auf diese Weise fortzufahren, indem wir uns weigern, den Fortschritt in diesem Bereich zu verzögern oder zu verlangsamen, und Erfolg und Einhaltung der Standards für Ehrlichkeit und Kreativität als Ziel berücksichtigen.  Unsere Werte:  Die Mitarbeiter von Ramzy Real Estate setzen eine Reihe von Werten ein, die es von anderen unterscheiden. Wir sind bestrebt, in allen Phasen der Transaktion die Standards der Ehrlichkeit einzuhalten, Wir arbeiten mit einem Teamgeist, wir bewahren ethische Werte  Geben Sie unser Bestes, um das richtige Eigentum für Ihren Wunsch zu finden, sei es für Wohnraum, Investitionen oder die Erlangung der türkischen Staatsbürgerschaft. 

