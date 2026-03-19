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PLC Real Estate

53 European Home Place, Moo 11, Nongprue, Banglamung, Chonburi, Thailand 20150
;
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Company type
Company type
Immobilienagentur
Año de fundación de la compañía
Año de fundación de la compañía
2018
Auf der Plattform
Auf der Plattform
Weniger als einen Monat
Sprachen
Sprachen
English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Français, 简体中文, Dutch
Webseite
Webseite
plcthaiproperty.com/
Arbeitszeiten
Jetzt geöffnet
Über die Agentur

Experience You Can Trust: PLC Real Estate

Since 2018, PLC Real Estate has been a cornerstone of the Thailand property market, built on a foundation of over 20 years of international expertise in real estate, construction, and investment.

While our name has evolved to reflect our growth, our core mission remains unchanged: providing an unrivaled, professional service that puts the client first. We don't just find properties; we build lasting relationships based on transparency, legal integrity, and a deep-seated passion for the Thai real estate landscape.

Why Choose PLC Real Estate?

  • Proven Track Record: With a presence in Thailand since 2018, we bring local market mastery combined with two decades of high-level industry experience from England and beyond.

  • A Personal Touch: We pride ourselves on boutique-level customer care. We understand that buying, selling, or developing property is a significant life event, and we treat every transaction with the individual attention it deserves.

  • Total Property Solutions: Beyond standard sales and rentals, we leverage our construction and renovation background to offer a 360-degree approach to property—from investment consulting to legal and title deed assistance.

  • Local Expertise, Global Standards: Based in Pattaya and Jomtien, we offer the professional standards you expect with the local "on-the-ground" knowledge you need.

Our Philosophy: "Expertise spanning decades, service tailored for today. We’ve been finding homes and securing investments in Thailand since 2018, and we’re just getting started."

Unsere Makler in Thailand
Mark Quinn
Mark Quinn
1 931 immobilienobjekt
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