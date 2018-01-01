  1. Realting.com
Mercury Group Latvia

Lettland, Vidzeme Riga
Mercury Group Latvia
Schreiben Sie uns
Company type
Immobilienagentur
Año de fundación de la compañía
2003
Sprachen
English, Русский, Latviešu
Webseite
estatelatvia.com
Wir sind in sozialen Netzwerken
Beschreibung des Unternehmens

Wohn-, Gewerbe- und Investmentimmobilien der Mercury Group — in Lettland.

Wohnungen
Wohnung 4 Zimmer mit Parkplatz, mit Balkon, mit Terrasse in Rigaer Strand, Lettland
Wohnung 4 Zimmer mit Parkplatz, mit Balkon, mit Terrasse
Rigaer Strand
Zimmer 4
Fläche 131 m²
Stockwerk 4/4
Apartment without decoration on the 4th floor with free layout and the ability to make 2 or …
€361,900
Wohnung 2 Zimmer mit Parkplatz, mit Balkon, mit Terrasse in Rigaer Strand, Lettland
Wohnung 2 Zimmer mit Parkplatz, mit Balkon, mit Terrasse
Rigaer Strand
Zimmer 2
Fläche 76 m²
Stockwerk 1/3
Excellent apartment for sale in a new garden house 100 meters from the sea. Full finish, fur…
€320,000
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer mit Parkplatz, mit Balkon, mit Terrasse in Riga, Lettland
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer mit Parkplatz, mit Balkon, mit Terrasse
Riga
Zimmer 3
Fläche 96 m²
Stockwerk 4/7
Zu verkaufen bieten wir eine exklusive Wohnung in einem prestigeträchtigen Projekt. Das Proj…
€360,000
Wohnung 4 Zimmer mit Parkplatz, mit Balkon, mit Terrasse in Riga, Lettland
Wohnung 4 Zimmer mit Parkplatz, mit Balkon, mit Terrasse
Riga
Zimmer 4
Fläche 164 m²
Stockwerk 8/8
Wir bieten zum Verkauf eine helle, voll möblierte 4-Zimmer-Wohnung in einer landschaftlich g…
€370,000
Häuser
Haus 5 Zimmer mit Parkplatz, mit Balkon, mit Terrasse in Bezirk Neuermühlen, Lettland
Haus 5 Zimmer mit Parkplatz, mit Balkon, mit Terrasse
Bezirk Neuermühlen
Zimmer 5
Fläche 250 m²
Stockwerk 2/2
Half a double house in the quiet town of Brivkalni, located on the lake, a ten-minute walk f…
€330,000
Haus zu vermieten, mit Dienstleistungen der Verwaltungsgesellschaft, mit Dostupna ipoteka in Babites novads, Lettland
Haus zu vermieten, mit Dienstleistungen der Verwaltungsgesellschaft, mit Dostupna ipoteka
Babites novads
Stockwerk 1/1
Perfect location from transport. Only five minutes from Riga International Airport, 7 minute…
€600,000
Haus 8 Zimmer mit Parkplatz, mit Balkon, mit Terrasse in Mucenieki, Lettland
Haus 8 Zimmer mit Parkplatz, mit Balkon, mit Terrasse
Mucenieki
Zimmer 8
Fläche 535 m²
Wir bieten zum Verkauf ein Luxuschalet am See an. Die Elite schloss die Stadt am Ufer des Su…
€560,000
Haus 3 Schlafzimmer mit Parkplatz, mit Balkon, mit Terrasse in Riga, Lettland
Haus 3 Schlafzimmer mit Parkplatz, mit Balkon, mit Terrasse
Riga
Zimmer 5
Fläche 248 m²
Etagenzahl 2
Zum Verkauf hat afe Reihenhauseinheit in einem der renommiertsten Bezirke Rigas - Mezaparks …
€543,000
Unsere Makler in Lettland
Irina Alazova
Irina Alazova
3 immobilienobjekte
Julia Barsukova
Julia Barsukova
264 immobilienobjekte
Mercury GroupLatvia
Mercury GroupLatvia
331 immobilienobjekt
Daria Kovalenok
Daria Kovalenok
58 immobilienobjekte
Realting.com
