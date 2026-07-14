Doga Kececioglu

Über die Agentur

Doğa Keçecioğlu is a real estate advisor based in Istanbul, Turkey, specializing in commercial real estate, investment properties and selected residential opportunities for local and international clients.

He works across a wide range of property types, including commercial buildings, offices, retail units, hotels, land plots, development sites, income-producing assets, apartments and villas. His work focuses on accurate market positioning, investment analysis, property valuation, professional marketing and end-to-end transaction support.

Doğa holds a degree in Environmental Engineering and has a multidisciplinary background combining real estate advisory, financial analysis, marketing, design, technical evaluation and client representation. He is a CCIM candidate and ACP certified, with additional CCIM coursework and training in commercial investment real estate.

Based in Istanbul and working with the RE/MAX Enjoy network, Doğa assists buyers, sellers and investors throughout the process, from property selection and market analysis to negotiation, documentation coordination and closing support. His goal is to present reliable, well-analyzed and professionally marketed real estate opportunities in Turkey to global buyers and investors. Being members of TIGA, RE/MAX Commercial Network, TUGEM, CCIM and many other networks also help provide fast and convenient results.