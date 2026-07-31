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Villas for sale in Santa Maria, Cape Verde

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Villa 3 bedrooms in Santa Maria, Cape Verde
Villa 3 bedrooms
Santa Maria, Cape Verde
Bedrooms 3
Area 150 m²
Description of object: Luxury Villa with Private Pool | 1st Line to the Sea | Ocean View | S…
$341,426
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
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