Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Bahrain
  3. Residential
  4. Apartment
  5. Sea view

Seaview Apartments for Sale in Bahrain

Manama
6
Capital Governorate
6
Apartment Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Manama, Bahrain
1 bedroom apartment
Manama, Bahrain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
investment opportunity never to be missed For sale an elegant apartment in a privileged l…
$121,830
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Manama, Bahrain
2 bedroom apartment
Manama, Bahrain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
For sale an elegant apartment in a prime location   opposite City Center Mall - Seef Distri…
$331,359
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Manama, Bahrain
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Manama, Bahrain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
A distinctive investment opportunity in the Kingdom of Bahrain, for sale and rent, new apart…
$115,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Property types in Bahrain

1 BHK

Properties features in Bahrain

with Garage
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes