Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Bahamas
  3. Residential
  4. Condo

Condos for sale in Bahamas

Condo Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Condo 1 bedroom in Exuma, Bahamas
Condo 1 bedroom
Exuma, Bahamas
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 116 m²
Number of floors 2
The only one bedroom villa on the MLS at Grand Isle! This 2nd floor one-bedroom turnkey vill…
$599,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Private seller
Languages
English
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Bahamas

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes