United Expo

United Property Expo is the largest international exhibition of overseas real estate and investments.
It is a platform that brings together leading developers, real estate agencies, investment funds, architects, and designers from different countries. The goal of the exhibition is to help visitors and investors find profitable offers and obtain all the necessary information about purchasing, renting, and investing abroad.
What the exhibition offers
- A wide selection of properties — tens of thousands of offers: villas, apartments, townhouses, commercial real estate.
- International participation — exhibiting companies and projects from many countries, including Turkey, Cyprus, Spain, the UAE, Thailand, Malaysia, and more.
- Business program — lectures, seminars, and panel discussions with experts on real estate, investments, as well as legal, tax, and migration matters.
- Consulting and support — representatives of banks, legal advisors, developers, and agencies will help with mortgages, document processing, and residency through investment.
- Special conditions — discounts from developers, bonuses, and exclusive offers for exhibition visitors.