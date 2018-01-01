Ulrich Enterprise
Cameroon, Pharmacy bonambappe anciene route Bonaberi
Company Type
Real estate agency
Languages
English, Français
Website
Company description
Ulrich Enterprise is based in the North West Region of Cameroon but currently basing its activities in the Littoral, Central & SW regions of Cameroon. Ulrich Enterprise is a private limited company in general commerce with its main activity building construction. It was founded in 2014 by CEO/Director Ulrich Fuhnwi NEBANGU. Our company’s pride is on attention to detail, with an overall commitment to quality construction with finesse & style.
There’s something different: You feel it when we speak with you and the flexibility in our communication as per your project. Open to adjustments, questions and answers.
Services
- Professional Specialist
- Brilliant Ideas
- Precise Builders
Apartments
Our agents in Cameroon