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TEKCE Real Estate

Turkey, Muratpasa
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Company Type
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
Company's year of foundation
2004
On the platform
On the platform
3 years
Languages
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Portugues, Hungarian, Türkçe, 简体中文, Dutch
Website
Website
tekce.com
Working time
Open now
We are on social networks
About the agency

TEKCE is proud to have helped thousands of happy customers and has a reputation as an honest company that complies with long-term obligations to customers. More than 1,500 happy customers buy a home with TEKCE each year.

TEKCE is the leading real estate company, operating in Spain, Turkey, North Cyprus, Sweden, and United Arab Emirates with 20 offices. The offices are in Spain (Malaga, Alicante), Antalya (Lara, Konyaaltı, Döşemealtı, Belek, Alanya), İstanbul (Cevizlibağ, Göztepe), Muğla (Bodrum, Fethiye), Mersin, Ankara, İzmir, Bursa, Yalova, Trabzon, North Cyprus (Girne), Sweden (Stockholm), and Dubai. TEKCE is an experienced real estate agency that focuses on the interests of customers, with the professional team speaking more than 30 languages. 100% happiness of customers is guaranteed by understanding them. TEKCE's vision is to be a leading global real estate platform all over the world.

Services

As a one-stop agency, TEKCE provides before and after-sales services;

  • Best price guarantee
  • Services in your languages (More than 30 languages)
  • Online viewing tour with Teleproperty
  • Legal assistance (Opening a bank account, obtaining tax number, legal support, etc.)
  • Help to obtain a residence permit and citizenship by investment
  • Smooth and safe international money transfer
  • Excellent after-sales services (Decoration, insurance, subscription, etc.)
  • Property management
Our partners
2 agents 3 agencies
New buildings
See all 285 new buildings
Apartment building Flats with Seamless Indoor-Outdoor Spaces in Marbella
Apartment building Flats with Seamless Indoor-Outdoor Spaces in Marbella
Apartment building Flats with Seamless Indoor-Outdoor Spaces in Marbella
Apartment building Flats with Seamless Indoor-Outdoor Spaces in Marbella
Apartment building Flats with Seamless Indoor-Outdoor Spaces in Marbella
Show all Apartment building Flats with Seamless Indoor-Outdoor Spaces in Marbella
Apartment building Flats with Seamless Indoor-Outdoor Spaces in Marbella
Marbella, Spain
from
$998,327
The year of construction 2029
Luxurious and Stylish Flats in Perfect Harmony in Marbella Marbella is one of Europe’s most sought-after destinations, known for its unique blend of Mediterranean lifestyle, cosmopolitan atmosphere, and natural beauty. With its year-round sunshine, renowned golf courses, fine dining, luxury …
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
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Apartment building State-of-the-Art Flats with Communal Pool in Guardamar del Segura
Apartment building State-of-the-Art Flats with Communal Pool in Guardamar del Segura
Apartment building State-of-the-Art Flats with Communal Pool in Guardamar del Segura
Apartment building State-of-the-Art Flats with Communal Pool in Guardamar del Segura
Apartment building State-of-the-Art Flats with Communal Pool in Guardamar del Segura
Show all Apartment building State-of-the-Art Flats with Communal Pool in Guardamar del Segura
Apartment building State-of-the-Art Flats with Communal Pool in Guardamar del Segura
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
from
$290,425
The year of construction 2026
2, 3 Bedroom State-of-the-Art Flats with Communal Pool in Guardamar del Segura Nestled near the picturesque Salt Lakes of La Mata in Guardamar del Segura, these modern flats are part of a new phase in the renowned El Raso residential complex, located in the stunning southern Costa Blanca reg…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
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Apartment building Sea View Real Estate in a Beachfront Complex in Çeşme
Apartment building Sea View Real Estate in a Beachfront Complex in Çeşme
Apartment building Sea View Real Estate in a Beachfront Complex in Çeşme
Apartment building Sea View Real Estate in a Beachfront Complex in Çeşme
Apartment building Sea View Real Estate in a Beachfront Complex in Çeşme
Show all Apartment building Sea View Real Estate in a Beachfront Complex in Çeşme
Apartment building Sea View Real Estate in a Beachfront Complex in Çeşme
Çeşme, Turkey
from
$802,940
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 5
Panoramic Sea View Real Estate in a Complex in Çeşme Çeşme, located in western İzmir, is a famous holiday destination known for its clean air and blue flag beaches. With its natural beauty, famous restaurants, unique cuisine, marina, architecture, and history, it is one of Turkey’s most reno…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
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Villa Lamborghini Inspired Villas in Benahavis with Roomy Spaces
Villa Lamborghini Inspired Villas in Benahavis with Roomy Spaces
Villa Lamborghini Inspired Villas in Benahavis with Roomy Spaces
Villa Lamborghini Inspired Villas in Benahavis with Roomy Spaces
Villa Lamborghini Inspired Villas in Benahavis with Roomy Spaces
Show all Villa Lamborghini Inspired Villas in Benahavis with Roomy Spaces
Villa Lamborghini Inspired Villas in Benahavis with Roomy Spaces
Benahavis, Spain
from
$12,96M
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 3
Lamborghini Inspired Detached Villas in Benahavis, Costa del Sol The villas are located in a prestigious area in the Costa del Sol region, Málaga, Benahavis. Benahavis is one of the most prestigious living spaces in Spain, leaving aside the whole Costa del Sol region. Benahavis offers a wond…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
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Apartment building Stylish Apartments with Garden or Solarium in Torrevieja
Apartment building Stylish Apartments with Garden or Solarium in Torrevieja
Apartment building Stylish Apartments with Garden or Solarium in Torrevieja
Apartment building Stylish Apartments with Garden or Solarium in Torrevieja
Apartment building Stylish Apartments with Garden or Solarium in Torrevieja
Show all Apartment building Stylish Apartments with Garden or Solarium in Torrevieja
Apartment building Stylish Apartments with Garden or Solarium in Torrevieja
Torrevieja, Spain
from
$328,010
The year of construction 2026
2 and 3-Bedroom Apartments with Garden or Solarium in Aguas Nuevas Torrevieja Located in the prestigious Aguas Nuevas neighborhood of Torrevieja, these modern apartments offer an ideal combination of comfort and proximity to the sea. The area is renowned for its year-round amenities, stunnin…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
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1 2 3
Our agents in Turkey
Anastasia Akay
Anastasia Akay
7 033 properties
İhsan Erol
İhsan Erol
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We are a leading team specializing in advertising and real estate marketing, as we provide our customers with opportunities to buy and sell their real estate in Turkey with minimal time and effort, and we provide them with all advertising and marketing services by displaying the properties t…
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