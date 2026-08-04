TEKCE Real Estate

About the agency

TEKCE is proud to have helped thousands of happy customers and has a reputation as an honest company that complies with long-term obligations to customers. More than 1,500 happy customers buy a home with TEKCE each year.

TEKCE is the leading real estate company, operating in Spain, Turkey, North Cyprus, Sweden, and United Arab Emirates with 20 offices. The offices are in Spain (Malaga, Alicante), Antalya (Lara, Konyaaltı, Döşemealtı, Belek, Alanya), İstanbul (Cevizlibağ, Göztepe), Muğla (Bodrum, Fethiye), Mersin, Ankara, İzmir, Bursa, Yalova, Trabzon, North Cyprus (Girne), Sweden (Stockholm), and Dubai. TEKCE is an experienced real estate agency that focuses on the interests of customers, with the professional team speaking more than 30 languages. 100% happiness of customers is guaranteed by understanding them. TEKCE's vision is to be a leading global real estate platform all over the world.