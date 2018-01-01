Park Lane Properties, Mauritius

In the middle of Indian Ocean, Mauritius Island and all his beauties like a paradise. The contrast of the landscape, his turquoise lagoon who you can enjoy a wonderful lifestyle and the warm welcoming.

Live in Mauritius Island, for work, enjoy your retirement, investor, its also give you many choices in real estate like as buyer or tenant. Invest in Mauritius you will gain many possibility of advantageous taxation of 15%

Myimmo Mauritius is a professional real estate agency in Mauritius who will follow and guide you for all your request.

We propose an excellent service and confidence. Remaining at your disposal for any information .