Mauritius, 3 / 4 Cap Dal Coastal Road Tamarin, Black River 90906 Mauritius
;
Park Lane Properties, Mauritius
Company Type
Real estate agency
Languages
English
Website
www.parklane.mu/en
Company description

Park Lane Properties is one of the leading real estate agencies in Mauritius. Strategically situated on the West Coast in Tamarin, on the North Coast in Grand Bay and in the Centre in Floreal, Park Lane Properties is synonymous to expertise, integrity and trusted advice in real estate. Member of the Estate Agents Association of Mauritius, and a handpicked member of the international networks Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® and Luxury Portfolio®, Park Lane Properties is dedicated to providing buyers, sellers and renters of real estate with a high-quality professional service, with a personalized approach. We focus on developing and maintaining long-term and privileged relationships, by being ethical, honest and professional in all circumstances, consistently fair with all parties concerned and respecting confidentiality. With over 15 years of in-depth community and market knowledge, and marketing savvy, Park Lane Properties has become one of the preferred real estate partners in Mauritius for medium to high net worth buyers, sellers and tenants, both Mauritians and non-citizens. These values have accompanied our success since the company’s creation in 2004. We therefore look forward to having the privilege of being of assistance to you for your property needs in Mauritius.

Services

The main focus of our service is to develop and maintain long-term and privileged relationships, striving to be ethicalhonest and professional in all circumstances, consistently fair, courteous, and respectful to everyone while maintaining confidentiality. These are the core values that have been nurtured, and which have become part of the corporate culture of Park Lane Properties, embraced by all our staff.

