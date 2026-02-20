We are a team of professionals united by one goal: to make real estate transactions simple and enjoyable. Our agency brings together experts of all areas: from the selection of secondary housing and new buildings to legal support and investment analysis. Are you dreaming of a home for your family or looking for a profitable investment? We will choose the perfect option and take all the trouble. We solve problems of any level of complexity in a friendly manner, but with maximum competence.
1. Buying and selling housing
• Selection of apartments in the secondary market (with ready-made repairs or turnkey).
• Purchase of new buildings (selection at the stage of digging, in houses under construction and commissioned).
• Sale of real estate (turnkey: evaluation, preparation, placement of advertising, impressions).
• Alternative transactions (simultaneous sale of existing and purchase of a new apartment).
• Sale of suburban real estate (houses, cottages, plots).
• Urgent foreclosure.
2. Investment and commercial real estate
• Selection of objects for investment (income houses, studios for rent, commercial premises).
Investment in new buildings at the start of sales (resale of claims).
• Search for commercial real estate (offices, retail space, warehouses, ready-made business).
3. Rentals
• Rental (search for tenants, conclusion of contracts, control of payments).
• Selection of housing for rent (apartments, rooms, houses for a long time).
4. Specialized services (legal and financial)
• Legal support of transactions (checking the purity of the object, preparing contracts, registration in Rosreestr).
• Assistance in obtaining a mortgage (selection of a bank, approval, including for preferential programs and for families with children).
• Support of complex transactions (with the participation of minors, equity property, maternity capital, military mortgage).