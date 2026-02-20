Services

1. Buying and selling housing

• Selection of apartments in the secondary market (with ready-made repairs or turnkey).

• Purchase of new buildings (selection at the stage of digging, in houses under construction and commissioned).

• Sale of real estate (turnkey: evaluation, preparation, placement of advertising, impressions).

• Alternative transactions (simultaneous sale of existing and purchase of a new apartment).

• Sale of suburban real estate (houses, cottages, plots).

• Urgent foreclosure.

2. Investment and commercial real estate

• Selection of objects for investment (income houses, studios for rent, commercial premises).

Investment in new buildings at the start of sales (resale of claims).

• Search for commercial real estate (offices, retail space, warehouses, ready-made business).

3. Rentals

• Rental (search for tenants, conclusion of contracts, control of payments).

• Selection of housing for rent (apartments, rooms, houses for a long time).

4. Specialized services (legal and financial)

• Legal support of transactions (checking the purity of the object, preparing contracts, registration in Rosreestr).

• Assistance in obtaining a mortgage (selection of a bank, approval, including for preferential programs and for families with children).

• Support of complex transactions (with the participation of minors, equity property, maternity capital, military mortgage).

