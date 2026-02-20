  1. Realting.com
  2. Agencies
  3. Nenahova

Nenahova

г. Калининград, ул. Черняховского, 6, офис 108, 110
;
Leave a request
Company Type
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
Company's year of foundation
2022
On the platform
On the platform
Less than a month
Languages
Languages
Русский
Website
Website
Недвижимость.39
Working time
Open now
About the agency

We are a team of professionals united by one goal: to make real estate transactions simple and enjoyable. Our agency brings together experts of all areas: from the selection of secondary housing and new buildings to legal support and investment analysis. Are you dreaming of a home for your family or looking for a profitable investment? We will choose the perfect option and take all the trouble. We solve problems of any level of complexity in a friendly manner, but with maximum competence.

Services

1. Buying and selling housing

• Selection of apartments in the secondary market (with ready-made repairs or turnkey).
• Purchase of new buildings (selection at the stage of digging, in houses under construction and commissioned).
• Sale of real estate (turnkey: evaluation, preparation, placement of advertising, impressions).
• Alternative transactions (simultaneous sale of existing and purchase of a new apartment).
• Sale of suburban real estate (houses, cottages, plots).
• Urgent foreclosure.

2. Investment and commercial real estate

• Selection of objects for investment (income houses, studios for rent, commercial premises).
Investment in new buildings at the start of sales (resale of claims).
• Search for commercial real estate (offices, retail space, warehouses, ready-made business).

3. Rentals

• Rental (search for tenants, conclusion of contracts, control of payments).
• Selection of housing for rent (apartments, rooms, houses for a long time).

4. Specialized services (legal and financial)

• Legal support of transactions (checking the purity of the object, preparing contracts, registration in Rosreestr).
• Assistance in obtaining a mortgage (selection of a bank, approval, including for preferential programs and for families with children).
• Support of complex transactions (with the participation of minors, equity property, maternity capital, military mortgage).

Agencies nearby
Gorodskoy Centr Nedvizhimosti
Russia, Central Federal District
Company's year of foundation 2007
Сommercial properties 3
The City Real Estate Center is a stable, successfully operating company that has obtained the trust of both sellers and buyers, not only in Russia but also abroad. We ensure the openness and transparency of each transaction, therefore a lot of customers have been cooperating with us for many years.
Leave a request
GHA Proje
Russia, Moscow
GHA Proje – a company with headquarters in Istanbul, which specializes in several areas: selling facilities in Turkey, selecting real estate in other countries, obtaining a second citizenship or residence permit through official state investment programs, as well as the TAG1 turnkey Developm…
Leave a request
Century21vmeste
Russia, Moscow
Сommercial properties 1 Long-term rental 125
Leave a request
Sea&House
Russia, Olginskoe selskoe poselenie
Exclusive objects of elite real estate in the Crimea.Profitable property in warm countries around the world!
Leave a request
WORLD PROPERTY INVEST
Russia, Central Federal District
Residential property 13
World Property Invest offers its clients exclusively unique foreign real estate projects that are interesting primarily for investment purposes. Our company solely deals with proven and reliable construction companies. We offer real estate projects that are characterized by: liquidity di…
Leave a request
Back Leave a request
Realting.com
Go