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Montenegro Properties

Montenegro,
;
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Company Type
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
Company's year of foundation
2006
On the platform
On the platform
Less than a month
Languages
Languages
English
Website
Website
www.montenegroproperties.com/
Working time
Open now
About the agency

About the Agency

Montenegro Properties is an independent boutique real estate agency specialising in premium and luxury properties across Montenegro.

Established in 2006, we have been helping international buyers discover exceptional homes, waterfront villas, historic stone houses, investment opportunities and exclusive new developments along the Adriatic coast for nearly two decades.

Our expertise extends far beyond property search. We guide clients through every stage of the acquisition process—from selecting the right property and conducting due diligence to legal coordination, residency assistance and post-purchase support.

With deep local market knowledge, an international outlook and a personalised approach, we believe that buying property should be both secure and enjoyable. Every client receives dedicated attention, honest advice and access to opportunities that match their individual goals.

Whether you are looking for a holiday home, a permanent residence or a long-term investment, Montenegro Properties is your trusted partner in Montenegro.

 

 

Services

Services

• Luxury property search tailored to your requirements

• Exclusive and off-market property opportunities

• Apartments, villas, waterfront homes and historic stone houses

• Investment consultancy and market insights

• Property viewings and personalised inspection tours

• Legal due diligence and documentation review

• Coordination with lawyers, notaries and banks

• Residency permit assistance

• Purchase negotiation and transaction management

• Property management and after-sales support

• Trusted network of architects, designers and contractors

• Multilingual assistance in English, Serbian and Russian

Our agents abroad
Montenegro Properties
Montenegro Properties
24 properties
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