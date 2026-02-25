MIPIF International and Russian Resort Real Estate for Investment and Lifestyle

About the agency

What is MIPIF?

MIPIF is the platform that, since 2017, has united real estate market professionals, private investors and people interested in moving abroad. One name - many manifestations:

conferences for professionals;

exhibitions in online and offline format;

speeches by expert speakers;

webinars on foreign real estate, issues of obtaining citizenship, taxation features, mortgage loans, adaptation abroad;

own platform for holding online events;

expert community on Telegram;

digital promotion of goods and services in the field of foreign real estate.

MIPIF in numbers

MIPIF is the flagship of the event industry in the real estate market. In our assets:

3 visiting conferences for experts in Spain;

30 large-scale exhibitions of foreign real estate in Moscow and St.Petersburg;

Own platform for online events;

5 online exhibitions and 3 online conferences in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic;

Experience of holding an online exhibition in English;

1,500+ visitors at each offline event;

350+ visitors at each online-webinar;

50+ exhibitors at each event.

MIPIF unites people and ideas, giving rise to new achievements. Here you can find not only useful information, a good property from a trusted developer, detailed answers to questions from an expert, but also an interesting investment project, a reliable business partner and, finally, just a pleasant, warm atmosphere of a friendly company of like-minded people.