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Malanka` Group

Georgia, Batumi
;
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Company Type
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
Company's year of foundation
2025
On the platform
On the platform
Less than a month
Languages
Languages
English, Русский
Working time
Open now
Our agents in Georgia
Dmitrij Malanka
Dmitrij Malanka
1 property
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