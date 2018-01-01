  1. Realting.com
  2. Agencies
  3. Leno Realty Ltd.

Leno Realty Ltd.

Bahamas, 2nd Floor, Pineapple Place Bernard road (Opposite the Village Rd. Shopping Centre) New Providence, Bahamas P.O. Box N-8339
;
Leno Realty Ltd.
Write to us
Write to us
Company Type
Company Type
Real estate agency
Languages
Languages
Website
Website
www.leno-realty.com
We are on social networks
Company description
The team at Leno Realty is here to cater to your real estate investment needs. Additionally, our professional team and partners can assist you with your concierge, Business brokering, property management and Investment Advisory needs.
Our agents in Bahamas
Hartman Longley II
Hartman Longley II
1 properties
Realting.com
Go