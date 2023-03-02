insighter.by/

A team of consultants and psychologists with 20 years of experience turning behavioral psychology into a tool for real estate sales growth.
We work with what really drives housing choices: ulterior motives, fears, and underlying emotions that no survey or CRM will reveal.
Our methods are tested in highly competitive markets (Russia, UAE and others).
We do not replace your marketing and sales department, but strengthen them by eliminating the need to dump and give discounts.
All research is conducted anonymously, with no legal risk to your company’s reputation.
We work without location. Consultation and express analysis are free of charge, without obligation.
Buying a home is not a rational decision. It is controlled by emotions, fears and a psychological portrait of a particular buyer, and the layout and price only justify the choice already made subconsciously.
1) We conduct an in-depth analysis of the psycho profiles of your target audience in a specific location: we identify the true motives, barriers and triggers for the transaction, and then adapt advertising messages and sales scripts to the psychology of your buyer.
2) In addition, we conduct psychometric diagnostics of sellers and teach them express typing of customers right at the meeting, this reduces the number of rejections at the final stages.
The result is achieved not by discounts, but by an accurate hit in the psychology of the buyer and the competent selection of the sales department.