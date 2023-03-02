insighter.by/

About the agency

A team of consultants and psychologists with 20 years of experience turning behavioral psychology into a tool for real estate sales growth.

We work with what really drives housing choices: ulterior motives, fears, and underlying emotions that no survey or CRM will reveal.

Our methods are tested in highly competitive markets (Russia, UAE and others).

We do not replace your marketing and sales department, but strengthen them by eliminating the need to dump and give discounts.

All research is conducted anonymously, with no legal risk to your company’s reputation.

We work without location. Consultation and express analysis are free of charge, without obligation.