Dubai Partners Club:
A closed professional community of brokers and real estate agents who want to expand their capabilities and offer real estate to clients in Dubai, through a reliable local partner.
Affiliate sales - broker can:
bring the client, transfer him to work, get a partner commission.
Without having to close the deal yourself.
Access to exclusive offers: project selections, investment cases, new launches, market information
Learning: How to Sell Dubai
features of off-plan, difference of developers, work with investors,
legal issues, etc.