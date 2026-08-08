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Dubai partners club

United Arab Emirates,
;
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Company Type
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
Company's year of foundation
2026
On the platform
On the platform
Less than a month
Languages
Languages
Русский
Working time
Closed now
About the agency

Dubai Partners Club:
A closed professional community of brokers and real estate agents who want to expand their capabilities and offer real estate to clients in Dubai, through a reliable local partner.

Services

Affiliate sales - broker can:
bring the client, transfer him to work, get a partner commission.
Without having to close the deal yourself.

Access to exclusive offers: project selections, investment cases, new launches, market information

Learning: How to Sell Dubai
features of off-plan, difference of developers, work with investors,
legal issues, etc.

Our partners
2 agents
Our agents abroad
Timur Gularia
Timur Gularia
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