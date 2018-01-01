ABC-Real
Slovakia, Ožvoldíkova 2004/2 841 02 Bratislava - mestská časť Dúbravka
Company Type
Real estate agency
Languages
Русский, Čeština, Українська
Website
We are on social networks
Company description
ABC-Real provides professional real estate services in Slovakia, including the city of Bratislava, and has already acquired its well-deserved impeccable reputation. Real estate agency ABC-Real will help you solve any issues connected with buying and renting real estate in Bratislava and will prepare all the necessary accompanying documents.
Apartments
Commercial properties
Our agents in Slovakia