Novyy proekt v tihom i spokoynom gorode Gechitkale Severnyy Kipr

Stay Property offers new apartments in Northern Cyprus in the Gazimagusa region ( Famagusta ).The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of apartments is from 50 to 150 square meters. Gazimagus or Famagusta is a large area of Northern Cyprus in the east of the island with its history and culture. Perhaps in no other region of Northern Cyprus there are so many attractions gathered in one place: Venice fortifications, the Ancient City of Salamis, Othello Castle, the Palace of the Venetian Governor, etc. The city is literally filled with history and, at the same time, modern life boils in it. Such a bright mixture of medieval architecture, the sounds of port life, trade activity and entertainment will not leave indifferent even the most sophisticated guest. The district has all the necessary social infrastructure for permanent residence – public and private hospitals, educational institutions, shops and shopping centers, numerous cafes and restaurants. This region houses one of the largest international universities in Northern Cyprus – East Mediterranean University. Northern Cyprus is one of the most attractive regions of the Mediterranean for the purchase of real estate by foreigners. Buyers are attracted by the mild climate and the best beaches on the island, with a gentle sandy entrance to the sea. Given the active development of the region and the growth of the pace and volume of housing construction, real estate in the Gazimagusa region is characterized by high investment and rental potential.
Eleganckie wille Kalyon Marina Villaları znajdują się w nowoczesnym mieście Stambuł, w dzielnicy Baylikzyuzu z widokiem na Morze Marmara.
Beilikyu to nowoczesna dzielnica Stambułu z rozwiniętą infrastrukturą i architekturą. Malownicze krajobrazy, parki krajobrazowe i morze.
Wille są reprezentowane przez przestronne układy 5 + 2, 6 + 1, 7 + 2, od 459 do 699 mkw. Z nowoczesnym designem i meblami. Każda willa ma własny basen i zadaszony parking. Wille są przeznaczone dla osób, które chcą spokojnego i wygodnego życia w Stambule.
- instytucje edukacyjne;
- placówki medyczne;
- sklepy;
- kawiarnia;
- restauracje;
- oddziały bankowe;
- Centrum fitness.
Oferujemy nowe apartamenty w Stambule – Dzielnica Chekmekoy. W kompleksie mieszkaniowym przedstawiono następujące układy: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1.Powierzchnia mieszkania wynosi od 80,5 do 266,07 m2.Stambuł jest największym miastem w Turcji, które znajduje się jednocześnie w dwóch częściach świata: Europie i Azji. Miasto położone jest nad brzegiem Morza Marmara i Morza Czarnego, oddzielone Cieśniną Bosfor. Stambuł nie jest stolicą Turcji, ale stał się kulturalnym, przemysłowym i finansowym centrum kraju, jednym z najważniejszych miast na świecie. Stambuł to miasto perspektyw, kolebkowa historia z majestatycznymi meczetami, unikalne dziedzictwo kulturowe, tysiące zabytków. Dlatego kupując mieszkanie w Stambule, zawsze będziesz w centrum świata. Nieruchomości charakteryzują się podłogą w zależności od powierzchni. Bliżej morza są niskie domy, luksusowe wille. W części sypialnej znajduje się wiele wieżowców, drapaczy chmur. Inwestycje w nieruchomości w Stambule przyniosą ci dobre podwyższenie kapitału i wysokie dochody z wynajmu, ponieważ miasto ma stały napływ obcokrajowców, studentów, turystów i zabezpieczonych obywateli Turcji z innych regionów.
Rezydencja obejmuje centrum fitness, łaźnię parową, saunę, siłownię i studio pilates, kino, salę wielofunkcyjną.
Zakończenie - grudzień 2023 r.
Gwarantowana wydajność 5% przez 2 lata w lirach tureckich.
Stacja metra - 300 metrów
Metrobus - 500 metrów
Levent - 5 minut
Maslak - 10 minut
Taksim - 12 minut
Most Bosfor - 15 minut