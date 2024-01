Kertal Istanbul Apartment Compound

Alanya, Turcja

The top-class comfort project is Exodus Nature Residence.Exodus Nature Residence – a spacious complex with extensive internal infrastructure. Almost every apartment offers a pleasant view of the mountains, nature. The Exodus Nature Residence project is located in the upper part of the popular Oba district of Alanya, surrounded by nature and at a short distance from the administrative center. The residence consists of three 5-story blocks, a total of 124 apartments. The construction of the facility began in January 2021, and in June 2023 the complex was commissioned. Oba District is one of the most popular with CIS citizens and buyers from other countries of the world. A large farm bazaar runs right next to the complex. Near – Bim, 101, Migros, pharmacy, bakery. Also nearby is the Hussein Girenes Science High School and Obaköy Ortaokulu.Exodus Nature Residence is located 3.3 km from the sea, 3,000 m from the center of Alanya and 30 kilometers from Alanya International Airport (Gazipasha).