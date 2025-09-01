  1. Realting.com
  2. Tajlandia
  3. Choeng Thale
  4. Kompleks mieszkalny Apartments at the Radisson Blu - Laya Resort, 350 meters from Layan Beach.

Kompleks mieszkalny Apartments at the Radisson Blu - Laya Resort, 350 meters from Layan Beach.

Choeng Thale, Tajlandia
od
$135,000
BTC
1.6057981
ETH
84.1667452
USDT
133 472.4082872
* Cena ma charakter poglądowy
i jest zgodna z kursem wymiany 16.04.2025
;
28
Zostawić wniosek
ID: 28087
Nowy identyfikator budynku na Realting
Data aktualizacji: 23.09.2025

Lokalizacja

Pokaż na mapie
  • Kraj
    Tajlandia
  • Region / Państwo
    Phuket
  • Okolica
    Thalang
  • Miasto
    Choeng Thale

Charakterystyka obiektu

Parametry obiektu

  • Klasa
    Klasa
    Klasa premium
  • Rok realizacji
    Rok realizacji
    2026
  • Opcje wykończenia
    Opcje wykończenia
    Gotowe

Szczegóły wnętrza

Zabezpieczenia:

  • Ochrona

Szczegóły zewnętrzne

Cechy parkingu:

  • Parking

Cechy zewnętrzne:

  • Basen
  • Siłownia
  • Teren zamknięty
  • Winda

Dodatkowo

  • Firma zarządzająca
  • Wycieczka online
  • Transakcja zdalna

O kompleksie

The Radisson Blu hotel complex is located on the border of Sirinat National Park, 350 meters from Layan Beach.

Shops, cafes, restaurants, the Porto de Phuket and Boat Avenue shopping centers, and the elite Laguna Golf Club are all within walking distance and easy access by public transport.

For investors:

🟦Management - Radisson Blu for 15+10 years.
🟦Rental pool with a net income ratio of 70%/30%
🟦Guaranteed rental income of 6% per annum for 5 years.

✅Payback period: 5 to 7 years
✅Capitalization growth of up to 50% in 5 years
✅Expected return of up to 17% per annum

🟦The rental program allows the owner to use the unit for up to 4 weeks per year.

This condition is initially specified in the sales contract, meaning you will not lose your investment under any circumstances, and your income is guaranteed.

Phase 1 (sold): the operating Laya Resort 5* hotel complex
Phase 2 (on sale): the Radisson Blu hotel, consisting of three 7-story buildings, is currently for sale:

  • Studio - 25 m2
  • One-bedroom units - 35 m2 and 50 m2
  • Two- and three-bedroom units - 70 m2 and 75 m2

Building G: 209 units • Building H: 230 units • Building I: 94 units.

🟦The residences are fully furnished and equipped with appliances, linens, tableware, etc.

Ownership:

  • Freehold
  • Leasehold - 30+30+30

Down payment 30%
No-interest installments until completion of construction

Construction completion: Q2-3 2026.
Hotel opening: Q4 2026 - Q1 2027.

Infrastructure:

  • Restaurants and bars
  • Fitness area
  • Coworking space
  • Lobby
  • Swimming pools and relaxation areas
  • Wellness & SPA
  • Children's playground for all ages
  • Animation
  • And much more

For more detailed information on this project, please call or email us.

Lokalizacja na mapie

Choeng Thale, Tajlandia

Kalkulator hipoteczny

Stopa procentowa, %
Okres kredytowania, lata
Koszt nieruchomości
Płatność początkowa, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Uwaga!!! Zmienili Państwo parametr koszt mieszkania na {{ differentPrice }}%. Wpływa to na zasadność wyliczenia miesięcznych płatności za obecną nieruchomość. Odłóż to.
Stopa procentowa
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Stopa procentowa
Kwota pożyczki
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Kwota pożyczki
Terminy
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("rok", "lata") }}
Terminy
Płatność miesięczna
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Płatność miesięczna
Podobne kompleksy
Zespół mieszkaniowy Layan Green Park
Phuket City Municipality, Tajlandia
od
$165,441
Zespół mieszkaniowy Citygate
Kamala, Tajlandia
od
$109,984
Zespół mieszkaniowy Gated complex of townhouses with swimming pools at 50 meters from the beach, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Tajlandia
od
$3,05M
Zespół mieszkaniowy Complex of villas with swimming pools and picturesque views in a sought-after area of Phuket, Thailand
Pa Khlok, Tajlandia
od
$881,939
Zespół mieszkaniowy First class new residential complex with wellness infrastructure in Pattaya, Banglamung, Thailand
Pattaya City, Tajlandia
od
$111,013
Państwo przegląda
Kompleks mieszkalny Apartments at the Radisson Blu - Laya Resort, 350 meters from Layan Beach.
Choeng Thale, Tajlandia
od
$135,000
Zadaj wszelkie pytania, które możesz mieć
Zostaw swoje zapytanie
Dziękujemy! Zgłoszenie zostało przyjęte
Jestem zainteresowany nieruchomością z twojego ogłoszenia. Chciałbym uzyskać więcej informacji na temat nieruchomości. Jakie są warunki zakupu dla cudzoziemców? Chciałbym obejrzeć mieszkanie/dom. Chciałbym zostać poinformowany o całkowitej cenie (w tym podatek, opłata agencyjna itp.). Czy można kupić na kredyt/hipotekę?
Powrót do Zostawić wniosek
Inne kompleksy
Zespół mieszkaniowy New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens, Maenam area, Samui, Thailand
Zespół mieszkaniowy New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens, Maenam area, Samui, Thailand
Zespół mieszkaniowy New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens, Maenam area, Samui, Thailand
Zespół mieszkaniowy New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens, Maenam area, Samui, Thailand
Zespół mieszkaniowy New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens, Maenam area, Samui, Thailand
Pokaż wszystko Zespół mieszkaniowy New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens, Maenam area, Samui, Thailand
Zespół mieszkaniowy New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens, Maenam area, Samui, Thailand
Baan Mae Nam, Tajlandia
od
$270,240
Nowy kompleks 14 willi w Maenam, Samui. Wszystkie wille są jednopiętrowe z 3 sypialniami i 4 łazienkami, każdy z własnym ogrodem, basenem i parkingiem. Rezydencja oferuje wille z 2 typami układów. Projekt łączy naturalne materiały i nowoczesny design w harmonii z otaczającą przyrodą. Każda w…
Agencja
TRANIO
Zostaw prośbę
Zespół mieszkaniowy Layan Green Park
Zespół mieszkaniowy Layan Green Park
Zespół mieszkaniowy Layan Green Park
Zespół mieszkaniowy Layan Green Park
Zespół mieszkaniowy Layan Green Park
Pokaż wszystko Zespół mieszkaniowy Layan Green Park
Zespół mieszkaniowy Layan Green Park
Choeng Thale, Tajlandia
od
$201,954
Opcje wykończenia Gotowe
Rok realizacji 2025
Liczba kondygnacji 7
​​​Layan Green Park 2: kompleks ekologiczny światowej klasyNaturalny urok Phuket ucieleśnia Layan Green Park 2, wyjątkowy kompleks apartamentów w obszarze Bangtao/Layan. Zaledwie 750 metrów od malowniczej plaży Bang Tao oferuje idealne połączenie luksusu i ekologii.Budowa zakończy się w IV k…
Agencja
DOO First Line Property
Zostaw prośbę
Zespół mieszkaniowy New residential complex with swimming pools, a kids' club and picturesque views, Pattaya, Thailand
Zespół mieszkaniowy New residential complex with swimming pools, a kids' club and picturesque views, Pattaya, Thailand
Zespół mieszkaniowy New residential complex with swimming pools, a kids' club and picturesque views, Pattaya, Thailand
Zespół mieszkaniowy New residential complex with swimming pools, a kids' club and picturesque views, Pattaya, Thailand
Zespół mieszkaniowy New residential complex with swimming pools, a kids' club and picturesque views, Pattaya, Thailand
Pokaż wszystko Zespół mieszkaniowy New residential complex with swimming pools, a kids' club and picturesque views, Pattaya, Thailand
Zespół mieszkaniowy New residential complex with swimming pools, a kids' club and picturesque views, Pattaya, Thailand
Na Kluea, Tajlandia
od
$536,410
Luksusowe high- rise condominium w jednym z najbardziej wysuniętych Pratumnak obszarów. 275 luksusowe w pełni umeblowane rezydencje pozwalają swoim właścicielom cieszyć się 5-gwiazdkowym życiem, z światowej klasy obiektów.Złożona infrastruktura:ogrodysala gimnastycznalobbybasenyjacuzziBasen …
Agencja
TRANIO
Zostaw prośbę
Realting.com
Udać się
Najnowsze wiadomości w Tajlandia
Pięć najlepszych krajów do uzyskania pozwolenia na pobyt na emeryturze
01.09.2025
Pięć najlepszych krajów do uzyskania pozwolenia na pobyt na emeryturze
Długoterminowe wizy Tajlandii: jak uzyskać wizę Elite na 5, 10 i 20 lat
14.05.2025
Długoterminowe wizy Tajlandii: jak uzyskać wizę Elite na 5, 10 i 20 lat
„Zimowałam już w Tajlandii, na Bali i Sri Lance”. Jak przygotować się do pierwszego zimowania i co wziąć pod uwagę przy wyborze lokalizacji?
12.02.2024
„Zimowałam już w Tajlandii, na Bali i Sri Lance”. Jak przygotować się do pierwszego zimowania i co wziąć pod uwagę przy wyborze lokalizacji?
Wyświetlić wszystkie publikacje