  4. Kompleks mieszkalny Apartments in the Aura Condominium complex in Rawai.

Kompleks mieszkalny Apartments in the Aura Condominium complex in Rawai.

Rawai, Tajlandia
od
$91,800
9
ID: 28084
Data aktualizacji: 23.09.2025

Lokalizacja

  • Kraj
    Tajlandia
  • Region / Państwo
    Phuket
  • Okolica
    Mueang Phuket
  • Miasto
    Rawai

Charakterystyka obiektu

Parametry obiektu

  • Klasa
    Klasa
    Klasa biznesowa
  • Rok realizacji
    Rok realizacji
    2026
  • Opcje wykończenia
    Opcje wykończenia
    Gotowe

Szczegóły wnętrza

Zabezpieczenia:

  • Ochrona

Szczegóły zewnętrzne

Cechy parkingu:

  • Parking

Cechy zewnętrzne:

  • Basen
  • Siłownia
  • Teren zamknięty
  • Winda

Dodatkowo

  • Firma zarządzająca
  • Wycieczka online
  • Transakcja zdalna

O kompleksie

A modern residential complex in the prestigious Rawai area, it perfectly combines the comforts of city life with proximity to nature and famous beaches.

One of the complex's main advantages is its convenient location – just minutes from Nai Harn and Kata beaches, as well as popular tourist attractions such as Big Buddha and Old Phuket.

Excellent transport links to major shopping centers, restaurants, and medical facilities make this location attractive for both vacationers and those seeking permanent residence in Phuket.

Approximately half of the complex's apartments offer breathtaking sea views, creating the perfect environment for living in harmony with nature.

The apartments' interiors are decorated in a contemporary style with thoughtful details that provide a cozy and aesthetically pleasing atmosphere. The spacious rooms feature large windows.

Property details:

  • Distance to the sea: 550 m
  • Bedrooms: studios, 1, 2, 3
  • Bathrooms: 1-3
  • Living area: 29 m² - 96 m²

Income: Actual rental income (management company)
Included in the price: finishing, plumbing, built-in kitchen, built-in wardrobes, air conditioners.

No-interest installments until completion of construction.

Completion date: Q2 2026

Infrastructure:

  • Swimming pools with relaxation areas
  • Children's playground
  • Relaxation areas
  • Restaurants
  • Fitness center
  • And much more

Lokalizacja na mapie

Rawai, Tajlandia

