Kompleks mieszkalny The luxurious Above Element project is located near Bang Tao Beach.

Above Element is a new premium residential complex with all amenities, located in one of Phuket's most prestigious areas, Choeng Thale, just 2.5 km from Bang Tao Beach.
This Mediterranean-style complex consists of two 7-story buildings, housing 263 units – one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments ranging from 38 sq m to 138 sq m.
All apartments are offered turnkey. The interior design is Mediterranean in style, featuring light tones.
Shops, restaurants, the Porto de Phuket and Boat Avenue shopping arcades, and the Villa Market supermarket are all within a 5-minute walk of the complex. Nearby attractions include the Laguna Golf Club, the renowned Xana and Catch beach clubs, and the Blue Tree Water Park.
Investment opportunities:
Completion date: Q4 2025
Infrastructure:
