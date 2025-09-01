  1. Realting.com
Kompleks mieszkalny The luxurious Above Element project is located near Bang Tao Beach.

Ban Bang Thao, Tajlandia
od
$173,000
* Cena ma charakter poglądowy
i jest zgodna z kursem wymiany 16.04.2025
;
13
ID: 28072
Nowy identyfikator budynku na Realting
Data aktualizacji: 23.09.2025

Lokalizacja

  • Kraj
    Tajlandia
  • Region / Państwo
    Phuket
  • Okolica
    Thalang
  • Miasto
    Choeng Thale
  • Wioska
    Ban Bang Thao

Charakterystyka obiektu

Parametry obiektu

  • Klasa
    Klasa
    Klasa premium
  • Rok realizacji
    Rok realizacji
    2025
  • Opcje wykończenia
    Opcje wykończenia
    Gotowe

Szczegóły wnętrza

Zabezpieczenia:

  • Ochrona

Szczegóły zewnętrzne

Cechy parkingu:

  • Parking

Cechy zewnętrzne:

  • Basen
  • Siłownia
  • Teren zamknięty
  • Winda

Dodatkowo

  • Firma zarządzająca
  • Wycieczka online
  • Transakcja zdalna

O kompleksie

Above Element is a new premium residential complex with all amenities, located in one of Phuket's most prestigious areas, Choeng Thale, just 2.5 km from Bang Tao Beach.

This Mediterranean-style complex consists of two 7-story buildings, housing 263 units – one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments ranging from 38 sq m to 138 sq m.

All apartments are offered turnkey. The interior design is Mediterranean in style, featuring light tones.

Shops, restaurants, the Porto de Phuket and Boat Avenue shopping arcades, and the Villa Market supermarket are all within a 5-minute walk of the complex. Nearby attractions include the Laguna Golf Club, the renowned Xana and Catch beach clubs, and the Blue Tree Water Park.

Investment opportunities:

  • Participation in a rental pool
  • Guaranteed return: (terms will be discussed individually)
  • Complex management: International management company (currently under discussion, but a well-known company will be selected)

Completion date: Q4 2025

Infrastructure:

  • Landscaped grounds with a garden
  • Two swimming pools for adults, one for children
  • Rooftop gardens with cocktail bars
  • Lobby Reception
  • Concierge service
  • Dynamic professional sports complex
  • Restaurant
  • Coworking area
  • Children's play club
  • Multifunctional library
  • 24/7 security
  • Daily shuttle bus to the supermarket, water park, and beach

For more information about this project, please call or email us.

Lokalizacja na mapie

Ban Bang Thao, Tajlandia

