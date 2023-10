New residence with a garden and a parking, Peristeri, Greece

Attica, Grecja

od €1,06M

We offer luminous apartments with terraces and swimming pools. Completion - spring of 2024. Facilities and equipment in the house Solar panels Underfloor heating "Smart home" system Hidden lighting Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in a quiet area. Metro station - 850 meters Supermarket - 450 meters Hospital - 600 meters Bank - 950 meters Pharmacy - 280 meters School - 850 meters