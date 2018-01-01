  1. Realting.com
Hellenic Property Greek Real Estate & Investments Company

Grecja, 121 PALEOLOGOU STR., NIKOPOLI STAVROUPOLIS P.C. 56430, THESSALONIKI, GREECE
Hellenic Property Greek Real Estate & Investments Company
Napisz do nas
Company type
Konsultant imigracyjny
Rok założenia firmy
2016
Języki komunikacji
English, Русский
Strona internetowa
www.hpr.gr
Opis

Greece Golden Visa Programme — the most popular programme for obtaining residence permit in Europe. You will definitely receive a residence permit within 2-4 months after purchasing a real estate and applying for a residence permit. This type of residence permit does not provide access to the labor market, but enables its holder to act as an employer and a founder of a legal entity.

The ongoing state program grants third-country nationals (countries that are not members of the European Union) the right to obtain a residence permit under a simplified procedure, provides assistance in prompt implementation of plans for integration into the European community and allows to create a “second string”.

The key benefits are: entry into the country even when borders are closed for tourists, residency in Greece without a time limit, the chance to acquire European citizenship, visa-free entry to Schengen zone and many other countries. Unlike other types of residence permits, the total duration of your stay in Greece is not taken into account when extending residence permit of this type.

 

Greek residence permit
Zezwolenie na pobyt
Grecja Grecja
Greek residence permit
Termin odbioru: od 3 miesięcy
od € 250,000
Uzyskanie zezwolenia na pobyt w Grecji w ciągu 3 miesięcy poprzez zakup nieruchomości. Grecki program Golden Visa — najpopularniejszy program zezwoleń na pobyt w Europie. W każdym razie otrzymasz zezwolenie na pobyt w ciągu 2-4 miesięcy od zakupu nieruchomości i ubiegania się o zezwolenie na pobyt. Ten rodzaj zezwolenia na pobyt nie zapewnia dostępu do rynku pracy, ale pozwala właścicielowi działać jako pracodawca i założyciel osoby prawnej. Obecny program państwowy przyznaj
