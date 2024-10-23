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Quartier résidentiel Villa Tierra

San Roque, Espagne
depuis
$5,86M
;
8
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ID: 39234
Nouvel identifiant de bâtiment sur Realting
In CRM: 909528428
ID du nouveau bâtiment sur le site Internet de l'entreprise
Dernière actualisation: 26/07/2026

Emplacement

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  • Pays
    Espagne
  • État
    Andalousie
  • Région
    Campo de Gibraltar
  • Ville
    San Roque
  • Adresse
    Calle Granada

À propos du complexe

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This is a unique opportunity to acquire an exceptional plot with a building license and an approved villa project. The project has been meticulously designed to integrate perfectly into the natural surroundings, ensuring absolute privacy while offering stunning views of both the sea and the golf course. PLOT DETAILS: Size: 2,536 m² at €473.18/m² = €1,200,000.00 This is the last remaining plot to be developed in the area. With the villa to the west already completed and construction underway on the eastern plot, this property will enjoy a peaceful and private environment once building work is finalized, offering a serene and exclusive setting. PROJECT DESCRIPTION: The villa design blends modern architecture seamlessly with the Mediterranean landscape. The design emphasizes natural elements, creating a harmonious connection between the structure and its environment. The villa has been conceived to take full advantage of the plot's orientation, offering expansive sea views from all main living areas, the garden, and most of the bedrooms — ensuring a peaceful and private setting. Key Features: Sea views from all main living areas, the garden, and most bedrooms. A design that combines modern architecture with nature to create a seamless indoor-outdoor living experience. Smart glass technology at the main entrance, allowing you to adjust transparency, light, and temperature control at your convenience. Underfloor heating, a smart home system, an elevator, and a solar energy installation for improved energy efficiency. Focus on maximizing natural light and creating open, airy spaces to ensure both comfort and energy efficiency. PROJECT LAYOUT: Entrance Level: Spacious living room, en-suite bedroom, gym, open and covered terraces, infinity pool. First Floor: Three additional en-suite bedrooms, second living room, private terraces, and a rooftop garden. General Features: Underfloor heating, home automation system, elevator, and solar energy. There is also ample potential for customization. FLEXIBILITY AND CUSTOMIZATION: As the buyer of the plot with an approved license and project, you have the ability to customize key elements of the villa's design. You can choose from high-end materials, including options such as Italian Carrara marble or solid wood flooring. There are also layout customization options available, such as adding more rooms, altering the kitchen configuration, or expanding entertainment areas. You may choose to create a larger gym, add a home office, additional bedrooms, or even include underground parking if desired. Whether you follow the approved design or fully personalize the villa, the project offers great flexibility to suit your personal tastes and needs. EXPERIENCE THE QUALITY OF LIFE IN SOTOGRANDE Sotogrande offers a wide range of exceptional amenities, including the international school, equestrian facilities, the N.H. Almenara Hotel, and of course, the renowned golf courses of Valderrama, Almenara, and La Reserva. The nearby coastal area, centered around the Real Club de Golf de Sotogrande, features a vibrant marina with a wide selection of restaurants, cafés, shops, and direct beach access. The region is also home to breathtaking beaches framed by cliffs, offering spectacular views of Africa and the Strait of Gibraltar. These beaches are ideal for water sports and birdwatching. Notable spots include El Cabrero and Cala Taraje near Torreguadiaro, as well as Sotogrande and Torrecarbonera, all set within a pristine natural environment.

Localisation sur la carte

San Roque, Espagne
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Quartier résidentiel Villa Tierra
San Roque, Espagne
depuis
$5,86M
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