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Quartier résidentiel Blume by Marein

San Pedro Alcantara, Espagne
depuis
$4,88M
;
20
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ID: 39455
Nouvel identifiant de bâtiment sur Realting
In CRM: 4531911
ID du nouveau bâtiment sur le site Internet de l'entreprise
Dernière actualisation: 26/07/2026

Emplacement

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  • Pays
    Espagne
  • État
    Andalousie
  • Région
    Costa del Sol
  • Ville
    Marbella
  • Ville
    San Pedro Alcantara
  • Adresse
    Calle Vazquez Diaz

À propos du complexe

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An exclusive boutique development comprising just three contemporary villas. Located in the prestigious residential area of Cortijo Blanco, in Marbella, between Puerto Banús and San Pedro de Alcántara, this development offers the perfect balance of privacy, design, and Mediterranean lifestyle, just steps away from the beach, the promenade, beach clubs, restaurants, and all amenities. The project features exclusive villas designed with elegant, timeless architecture, spacious open-plan layouts, and finishes from leading international brands. Each home includes a Bulthaup kitchen with Miele appliances, minimalist Technal joinery, a LUTRON home automation system, underfloor heating, and carefully selected materials, all designed to ensure maximum comfort and sophistication. The development stands out for its spectacular outdoor spaces, which include a 60 m² private pool, a covered poolside bar, landscaped gardens, and an exclusive optional rooftop solarium with a plunge pool and pergola. Additionally, the villas feature high-end integrated sound systems and a comprehensive smart security system, offering total privacy and peace of mind. A unique opportunity as a primary residence, second home, or investment in one of Marbella’s most coveted and prestigious locations.

Localisation sur la carte

San Pedro Alcantara, Espagne
Éducation
Soins de santé
Alimentation et boissons
Transport
Loisirs

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Quartier résidentiel Blume by Marein
San Pedro Alcantara, Espagne
depuis
$4,88M
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