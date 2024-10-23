Quartier résidentiel BREEZE

Breeze is a spectacular project of 34 amazing apartments and penthouses, of 2,3 and 4 bedrooms, in a perfect location, for you to enjoy the Mediterranean lifestyle. It is currently under construction, progressing with the same care and detail that define each of its corners. Delivery is scheduled for the second quarter of 2026, at which time this Mediterranean dream will be ready to welcome its first residents, opening its doors to a life full of light, comfort and exclusivity in the heart of the Costa del Sol. Located in the upper side of Guadalmina Golf, in Marbella, one of the most spectacular spots in Costa del Sol, with more than 70 golf courses, 300 days of sunshine a year, an average annual temperature of 20 degrees and very close to cultural spaces, sports, beaches, leisure, shopping, and gastronomy. Breeze is located in one of the most privileged areas in Costa del Sol, Guadalmina Golf, a jewel itself within Marbella, recognized and appreciated by both local and foreign clients. This exclusive residential area satisfies the requirements of the most demanding customers: an 18-hole golf course at your doorstep, shops, supermarkets and a shopping center with a multitude of restaurants and tapas bars. In addition, this magnificent project is located within a short distance from San Pedro de Alcántara, in Marbella, a beautiful fishing village that in recent times has become the fashionable place, with its beautiful boulevard where nightlife bustles with restaurants of the most varied and delicious international cuisine, as well as the beautiful promenade and the wide beaches of fine sand in the area, without forgetting the famous marina of Puerto Banús, which is only 10 minutes away by car. Every home at Breeze Marbella has been designed to ensure wellbeing and enjoy ease and elegance offered by its large windows, its fabulous terraces and views of the Guadalmina golf course. The modern design and the avant-garde architecture offers open and bright spaces, to enjoy and relax in one of the most privileged spots in the world. The kitchens have been superbly equipped with top-of-the-line appliances. In addition, we offer you the possibility to customize your kitchen to your liking, with a wide variety of possibilities, styles and Premium finishes. In Breeze Marbella you will have at your disposal everything you require for a comfortable living, rest in a peaceful and safe environment and enjoying special moments with your family and friends. The urbanization will have pleasant communal spaces such as a swimming pool, landscaped gardens, Co-Working space and fitness area. The complex, which will be completely gated, will also have permanent surveillance cameras and concierge service. BREEZE Marbella… Welcome to your New Home!