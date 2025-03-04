  1. Realting.com
  2. Géorgie
  3. Batoumi
  4. Apart hôtel Apartamenty v Kvariati Gruziya

Apart hôtel Apartamenty v Kvariati Gruziya

Batoumi, Géorgie
depuis
$67,830
BTC
0.8068243
ETH
42.2891135
USDT
67 062.4700305
* Le prix est à titre indicatif
selon le taux de change 16/04/2025
;
8
Laisser une demande
ID: 19757
Nouvel identifiant de bâtiment sur Realting
Dernière actualisation: 12/11/2025

Emplacement

Afficher sur la carte
  • Pays
    Géorgie
  • État
    Adjarie
  • Ville
    Batoumi

Caractéristiques de la propriété

Paramètres de propriété

  • Classe
    Classe
    Classe premium
  • Type de nouvelle construction de bâtiment
    Type de nouvelle construction de bâtiment
    Brique monolithique
  • L'année de construction
    L'année de construction
    2027
  • Options de finition
    Options de finition
    Аvec finition
  • Nombre d'étages
    Nombre d'étages
    16

Détails intérieurs

Caractéristiques du système de sécurité:

  • Sécurité

Éléments extérieurs

Caractéristiques du parking:

  • Parking

Caractéristiques extérieures:

  • Piscine
  • Gym
  • Zone clôturée
  • Ascenseur

En plus

  • Société de gestion
  • Dépistage en ligne
  • Octroi d'un permis de séjour
  • Transaction à distance

À propos du complexe

16-storey multifunctional hotel complex in Gonio-Kvariati.

The project is located in a picturesque area between the Black Sea and the mountains, providing a multifunctional infrastructure designed to meet the diverse needs of future guests, with stunning panoramic views and comfortable apartments.

It is ideal for both living and generating income from rental and tourism businesses.

The complex will consist of 3 separate blocks to ensure maximum comfort for residents. There will be a casino in the hotel block, which will ensure a constant flow of customers and a high occupancy rate of the complex.

The apartments are available in a premium frame or with renovation.

- Studio

- 1+1

- 2+1

- 2+1 with a private pool on the balcony

Contact our representatives in Georgia, Renata or Margarita, today for more information about the project.

Our database contains more than 1,000 selected projects. If you can't find what you're looking for, please contact us. We guarantee a quick response and high-quality turnkey service, from finding a project to completing the transaction and verifying the seller's documents.

Sincerely, Satellite Estate team

Localisation sur la carte

Batoumi, Géorgie
Soins de santé
Alimentation et boissons
Transport
Finances
Loisirs

Calculateur d'hypothèque

Taux d'intérêt, %
Durée du prêt, années
Coût de la propriété
Acompte, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Veuillez noter! Vous avez modifié le paramètre de coût de propriété en {{ differentPrice }}%. Cela affecte la pertinence du calcul des mensualités pour le bien actuel. Retour
Taux d'intérêt
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Taux d'intérêt
Montant du prêt
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Montant du prêt
Période
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("année", "années") }}
Période
Paiement mensuel
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Paiement mensuel

Actualités des développeurs

04.03.2025
« Environ 50 % de nos clients choisissent de payer en cryptomonnaie. » Comment acheter un bien immobilier à Bali avec la crypto-monnaie en pratique
Toutes les nouvelles
Complexes similaires
Complexe résidentiel
Tbilissi, Géorgie
depuis
$143,000
Immeuble Compact House
Batoumi, Géorgie
depuis
$38,521
Appart-hôtel Central Park Towers
Tbilissi, Géorgie
Prix ​​sur demande
Appart-hôtel Equity investment in Wyndham Grand Batumi hotel rooms.
Batoumi, Géorgie
depuis
$51,324
Quartier résidentiel European Village Elite
Batoumi, Géorgie
depuis
$350,000
Vous regardez
Apart hôtel Apartamenty v Kvariati Gruziya
Batoumi, Géorgie
depuis
$67,830
Posez toutes vos questions
Laissez votre demande
Merci! Votre demande a été acceptée
Je suis intéressé par la propriété de votre annonce. Je souhaite plus d'informations sur la propriété. Quelles sont les conditions d'achat pour les étrangers ? Je souhaite visiter un appartement/une maison. Je souhaite être informé du prix total (TTC, frais d'agence, etc.). Est-il possible d'acheter avec un prêt/hypothèque ?
Dos Laisser une demande
Autres complexes
Complexe résidentiel $1000 DOWNPAYMENT 4-YEAR INSTALMENT PLAN
Complexe résidentiel $1000 DOWNPAYMENT 4-YEAR INSTALMENT PLAN
Complexe résidentiel $1000 DOWNPAYMENT 4-YEAR INSTALMENT PLAN
Complexe résidentiel $1000 DOWNPAYMENT 4-YEAR INSTALMENT PLAN
Complexe résidentiel $1000 DOWNPAYMENT 4-YEAR INSTALMENT PLAN
Afficher tout Complexe résidentiel $1000 DOWNPAYMENT 4-YEAR INSTALMENT PLAN
Complexe résidentiel $1000 DOWNPAYMENT 4-YEAR INSTALMENT PLAN
Batoumi, Géorgie
depuis
$33,374
Options de finition Аvec finition
L'année de construction 2027
Nombre d'étages 17
A new project in Batumi, the complex is being built according to the English concept — with a rich infrastructure and the highest quality standards. It is a complex of two 17-storey buildings + a 10-storey wing 300 meters from the sea. The complex has its own infrastructure: Recepti…
Agence
Satellite Estate
Laisser une demande
Complexe résidentiel Batumi, Botanical garden
Complexe résidentiel Batumi, Botanical garden
Complexe résidentiel Batumi, Botanical garden
Complexe résidentiel Batumi, Botanical garden
Complexe résidentiel Batumi, Botanical garden
Afficher tout Complexe résidentiel Batumi, Botanical garden
Complexe résidentiel Batumi, Botanical garden
Batoumi, Géorgie
depuis
$49,020
L'année de construction 2026
Nombre d'étages 15
Surface 34–231 m²
52 objets immobiliers 52
La collection verte est un complexe de classe affaires situé près du jardin botanique de Batumi. Le complexe dispose de 5 piscines et une plage privée, 3 restaurants, un spa et des centres de remise en forme, des salles de réunion, un café-bibliothèque, un espace de loisirs pour enfants, une…
Type de propriété
Surface, m²
Coût, USD
Apartment 1 chambre
36.2 – 122.7
57,888 – 306,750
Apartment 2 chambres
112.4 – 158.7
252,900 – 372,851
Apartment 3 chambres
231.4
578,575
Studio
33.8 – 73.4
54,144 – 145,272
Agence
Geo Estate
Laisser une demande
Immeuble York Town
Immeuble York Town
Immeuble York Town
Immeuble York Town
Tbilissi, Géorgie
depuis
$70,000
Nombre d'étages 3
Informations sur le projet York Town est un espace idéal pour la vie et les loisirs qui répond aux normes modernes de style et de qualité. Où se trouve le complexe? Le terrain à bâtir est situé dans la région de Tabakhmela, à proximité immédiate d'une zone touristique populaire au pied de…
Agence
sisnogroup
Laisser une demande
Realting.com
Aller
_relevant_news_
Investissements dans l’immobilier commercial à Batoumi : comment créer un éco-projet innovant à haute rentabilité
14.07.2025
Investissements dans l’immobilier commercial à Batoumi : comment créer un éco-projet innovant à haute rentabilité
Le marché immobilier en Géorgie en 2025 : analyse de la croissance, investissements et rentabilité – entretien exclusif
16.04.2025
Le marché immobilier en Géorgie en 2025 : analyse de la croissance, investissements et rentabilité – entretien exclusif
Comment créer le projet immobilier de vos rêves avec un rendement de 20 % par an (ROI)
26.03.2025
Comment créer le projet immobilier de vos rêves avec un rendement de 20 % par an (ROI)
Afficher toutes les publications