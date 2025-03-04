Complexe résidentiel $1000 DOWNPAYMENT 4-YEAR INSTALMENT PLAN

  1. Realting.com
Batoumi, Géorgie
depuis
$33,374
* Le prix est à titre indicatif
9
ID: 32868
Nouvel identifiant de bâtiment sur Realting
Dernière actualisation: 12/11/2025

Emplacement

  • Pays
    Géorgie
  • État
    Adjarie
  • Ville
    Batoumi

Caractéristiques de la propriété

Paramètres de propriété

  • Classe
    Classe
    Classe confort
  • Type de nouvelle construction de bâtiment
    Type de nouvelle construction de bâtiment
    Bloc de cadre
  • L'année de construction
    L'année de construction
    2027
  • Options de finition
    Options de finition
    Аvec finition
  • Nombre d'étages
    Nombre d'étages
    17

Détails intérieurs

Caractéristiques du système de sécurité:

  • Sécurité

Éléments extérieurs

Caractéristiques du parking:

  • Parking

Caractéristiques extérieures:

  • Piscine
  • Gym
  • Zone clôturée
  • Ascenseur

En plus

  • Société de gestion
  • Dépistage en ligne
  • Transaction à distance

À propos du complexe

A new project in Batumi, the complex is being built according to the English concept — with a rich infrastructure and the highest quality standards.

It is a complex of two 17-storey buildings + a 10-storey wing 300 meters from the sea. The complex has its own infrastructure:

  • Reception hall
  • Green veranda with relaxation areas on the roof - with free access
  • Swimming pool
  • Relaxation room
  • Fitness Center
  • Squash Room
  • Aesthetics Center
  • Children's playroom - with a babysitter
  • Cafe
  • Mini sports complex (with bike path)
  • Green courtyard with sports and entertainment facilities, barbecue area
  • Supermarket
  • Pharmacy
  • Shared laundry
  • Car wash
  • Security - 24/7 video surveillance
  • High-quality wear-resistant materials are used in the decoration, ensuring durability and comfort in daily use.

Special attention is paid to natural lighting and ergonomics -
each element of the interior combines functionality and visual harmony.

Why is it profitable to invest with us:

1. We are an authorized partner of the developer, officially operating in Georgia.

2. We buy apartments in pools, not retail, which gives us the opportunity to receive additional discounts for our clients.

3. We work "in white". All transfers and payments are made strictly according to the contract and directly to the developer, no additional payments or overpayments.

4. We are in touch with you until we receive the keys and register the acquired property, we help and protect your interests.

Contact our representative in Georgia, Re

Localisation sur la carte

Batoumi, Géorgie
Éducation
Soins de santé

