Complexe résidentiel $1000 DOWNPAYMENT 4-YEAR INSTALMENT PLAN

A new project in Batumi, the complex is being built according to the English concept — with a rich infrastructure and the highest quality standards.

It is a complex of two 17-storey buildings + a 10-storey wing 300 meters from the sea. The complex has its own infrastructure:

Reception hall

Green veranda with relaxation areas on the roof - with free access

Swimming pool

Relaxation room

Fitness Center

Squash Room

Aesthetics Center

Children's playroom - with a babysitter

Cafe

Mini sports complex (with bike path)

Green courtyard with sports and entertainment facilities, barbecue area

Supermarket

Pharmacy

Shared laundry

Car wash

Security - 24/7 video surveillance

High-quality wear-resistant materials are used in the decoration, ensuring durability and comfort in daily use.

Special attention is paid to natural lighting and ergonomics -

each element of the interior combines functionality and visual harmony.

Why is it profitable to invest with us:

1. We are an authorized partner of the developer, officially operating in Georgia.

2. We buy apartments in pools, not retail, which gives us the opportunity to receive additional discounts for our clients.

3. We work "in white". All transfers and payments are made strictly according to the contract and directly to the developer, no additional payments or overpayments.

4. We are in touch with you until we receive the keys and register the acquired property, we help and protect your interests.

