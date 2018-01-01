Novye apartamenty 1 1 v Avsallare - Alanya

Alanya, Turquía

de €175,000

A luxury project with a total area of 1,400 m2 is located 2 km from the center of Alanya, in an elite, environmentally friendly, developed area of Oba. The project is surrounded by green gardens, within walking distance of the hospital and large shopping centers. The complex consists of one residential block, 20 apartments of various layouts and a meter. Comfortable and spacious apartments with an elegant design and high quality materials. All two-level apartments 1 + 1, 2 + 1 and 4 + 1 have underfloor heating. There is WIFI Internet and satellite TV both in common areas and in all apartments. Aluminum frames, sliding doors, windows with thermal insulation, ceramic floors and decorative LED lighting systems are used. Both — the most convenient area of Alanya for public transport. Both — are an extremely modern residential area in the east of Alanya, where tourist and local life merge. Due to the intensity of tourist life in the summer months, a little more people become here. It is close to the sea and other main areas of Alanya.