Sobre el complejo

We are pleased to present our new construction project of the cozy family residence Hayat Heaven Residence. This is an amazing opportunity to acquire your own resort property in sunny Turkey!When buying an apartment at the construction stage, the system of 0% installments on a convenient individual payment schedule works.To the beach - 1.4 km. The complex is located in a promising area, Avsallar is considered a green suburb of Alanya. There is all the social and tourist infrastructure, both for recreation by the sea and in nature, and for permanent residence in Turkey. In Avsallar the best beaches, a unique bay surrounded by forests.From balconies and windows there are views of pine groves and modern buildings, the sea from the upper floors. Completion of construction: september 2023.