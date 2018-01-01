Kvartiry na zavershayuschey stadii stroitelstva v Antalii

Stay Property offers new 3 + 1 apartments in the Konyaalti - Antalya area. Apartment area of 182 m2. The distance to the sea is 4000 m. Konyalty is a rapidly developing area of Antalya. It consists of 39 microdistricts, 5 of which are close to the coast. Free access to the beach, gentle entry into the sea, sun loungers at every turn and stalls with pleasant prices - all this attracts tourists. Small pebbles pleasantly burns the feet, and the diversity of leisure does not stop growing. In front of the inhabitants of Konyalta there are many opportunities for spending time: to admire the sea, walk along the modern promenade, to engage in water sports or to see all of Antalya, climbing the Tenektep funicular. Buying an apartment in the KonyaaltyRayon area is suitable for visionary investors or those who have long dreamed of sifting their own nest by the sea. Cognals are interesting not only for relaxation, but also for year-round living. Affordable housing prices, a convenient location between the historic city center and the popular Kemer resort, the sea with the Blue Flag assigned to it and the developed infrastructure bring many foreigners to Konyalty. A Russian school is located on the territory of the district, most of the local residents speak Russian. Housing in Konyalta remains available: it is here that you can purchase both modest apartments for seasonal stays and luxury real estate. This property is suitable for obtaining Turkish citizenship. To clarify the details, write to us a chat, order a call or leave an application. We will be happy to help you!
Por qué esta propiedad؟
La ubicación del proyecto es distintiva en el lado asiático de la ciudad de los dos continentes.
Está cerca del Centro Financiero Internacional de Estambul, entre Atasehir y Umraniye, lo que lo hace de gran importancia para la inversión.
Fácil acceso al lado europeo y a los aeropuertos, gracias a la proximidad del proyecto a las principales carreteras vitales.
Acceso inmediato a carreteras que utilizan carreteras cercanas de Financial City. El proyecto se encuentra en una ubicación central gracias a la construcción de la próxima intersección.
Un estilo arquitectónico que combina belleza con técnicas de construcción avanzadas que caracterizan la Estambul moderna.
Está diseñado en armonía con la naturaleza; El diseño del proyecto se centra en los elementos que lo hacen amigable con el medio ambiente -.
Elegante complejo residencial con énfasis en el ritmo medido de la vida y unas vacaciones sin preocupaciones. La combinación ideal de un precio agradable y de alta calidad se realiza en diseños funcionales competentes de apartamentos y un excelente conjunto de instalaciones de infraestructura que se crean tanto para la relajación como para una residencia permanente cómoda con toda la familia.
El complejo está ubicado en una de las zonas más tranquilas y cómodas de Alanya – Avsallar. Esta área es conocida por sus playas de arena y las bellezas naturales de los bosques de coníferas. Existe toda la infraestructura urbana necesaria: cafeterías y restaurantes, supermercados de red y el mercado de agricultores los miércoles, un hospital estatal y clínicas privadas, farmacias, jardines de infancia, escuelas, bancos y más. Distancia a tiendas, cafeterías, restaurantes y otras instalaciones sociales.
infraestructura: 300 m, distancia al mar 800 metros. La construcción comenzó en septiembre de 2021, la finalización está programada para agosto de 2023.
Apartamentos planificados en venta: 2 + 1 ( con dos habitaciones ) y 4 + 1 ( apartamento de dos habitaciones ).
Stay Property offers new apartments in the Muratpasha - Antalya area.The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1+1, 2+1, 3+1. Apartment area from 40 to 111 m2. Distance to the sea 5 km. Muratpasha is a popular district of Antalya, which consists of 56 neighbourhoods. At least 500,000 people live here. The Russian embassy and airport of Antalya are located in this area. Most of the Muratpasha coast is rocky and picturesque beaches. Some descents to the water are equipped with wooden decks and stairs for swimming.However, within the area is the pride of Antalya and the center of attraction of tourists from all over the world - Lara Beach beach. The Turkish name of Lara beach sounds like «Altynkum», which in translation means «gold sand». The clean sea and Lara beach are rightly assigned the Blue flag of quality, making it the most popular beach in Antalya. Not the entire beach is open for public access: many private beach clubs have a fenced area and offer a range of services for an additional fee.The ancient city of Kaleichi is a special attraction of the area. The first residential settlements of the old city date back to the fourth century before our era. It is here that you can see the course of history with your own eyes and walk along the streets of one of the oldest settlements of ancient Anatolia. Walking through Kaleichi, you will get into a real temporary tunnel and join the eras of the Romans, the Seljuks and the Ottomans. Many tourists come to Muratpasha to see the Duden Falls. The turbulent natural flow of water is thrown into the sea from a height of 40-45 meters and gives visitors cool even in the hot summer days.3 The largest shopping mall of Antalya are located in this area. In addition, Muratpasha has opened: a state hospital, an archaeological museum, a sports complex with free circles and sections, public and private schools, a Russian school, kindergartens, schools of fine arts and music. The development of the transport network and the convenient location of the area allows you to quickly reach any location in Antalya. Muratpasha is one of the most prestigious and expensive areas of Antalya. The first line of houses in this area has inspiring views of the mountains and seascapes. Convenience of location, proximity of the airport, developed infrastructure of the area, the most popular beach in Antalya and the Blue flag of quality give the property of the area maximum rental potential and attractiveness in terms of purchasing investment real estate. Real estate in Muratpasha is suitable for profitable investments, creating a source of passive income and year-round living. To clarify the details, write to us in chat, order a call or leave a request. We will be glad to help you!